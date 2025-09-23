Uncertified results for Ward 8 Councillor By-election
HAMILTON, ON – Over the past week, eligible residents of Ward 8 voted for Rob Cooper as Council-elect in the City of Hamilton City Council Ward 8 by-election. Rob Cooper received 1129 votes.
The unofficial voter turnout is 20.85% of 27,982 eligible voters in Ward 8 casting their ballots.
All results will be certified by Hamilton’s City Clerk later this week.
For more information about the Ward 8 City of Hamilton by-election, visit www.hamilton.ca/Elections.
- The Inaugural Council Meeting for the newly elected member of Council will be held on October 8, 2025.
- Term of office will end on November 14, 2026.
