Uncertified results for Ward 8 Councillor By-election

HAMILTON, ON – Over the past week, eligible residents of Ward 8 voted for Rob Cooper as Council-elect in the City of Hamilton City Council Ward 8 by-election. Rob Cooper received 1129 votes.

The unofficial voter turnout is 20.85% of 27,982 eligible voters in Ward 8 casting their ballots.

All results will be certified by Hamilton’s City Clerk later this week.

For more information about the Ward 8 City of Hamilton by-election, visit www.hamilton.ca/Elections.