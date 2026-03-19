JUNO Awards – Traffic impacts in downtown Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is advising residents and visitors of road closures, lane restrictions and transit impacts in the downtown core as the 55th Annual JUNO Awards take place at TD Coliseum.

Road closure

Bay Street (King Street to York Boulevard)

When: March 24 at 7 am to March 31 at 5 pm.

March 24 at 7 am to March 31 at 5 pm. Impact: Bay Street will be closed between King Street and York Boulevard.

Parking access:

Access to the Jackson Square underground parking entrance on Bay Street will not be available on March 29 due to the closure of Market Street at Bay Street.

On all other days during the road closure, access will remain available via Market Street at Caroline Street.

Lane restrictions

Main Street (MacNab Street to James Street)

When: March 26 at 7 am to March 30 at 2 am

March 26 at 7 am to March 30 at 2 am Impact: North curbside lane closed between MacNab Street and James Street.

Delays expected for eastbound buses travelling on Main Street between Queen Street and James Street.

Main Street (Bay Street to Summers Lane)

When: March 28 from 10 am to 11 pm.

March 28 from 10 am to 11 pm. Impact: Additional north curbside lane restriction between Bay Street and Summers Lane.

Transit impacts

HSR route detours

When: March 24 at 7 am to March 31 at 7 pm.

March 24 at 7 am to March 31 at 7 pm. Routes 4 Bayfront, 7 Locke and 8 York will detour.

King Street bus stop – 120 King St. W.

When: March 29

March 29 Impact: Bus stop out of service for the day.

Customers can use stops at King Street and James Street or King Street and Caroline Street.

Expected delays

Significant delays are expected in the downtown area on March 29, particularly for westbound buses travelling on King Street between James Street and Bay Street.

Cycling lane closure

Bay Street bike lane (King Street to York Boulevard)

Closed: March 29

Cycling detours

Detours in effect: March 24 to 28 and March 30 to 31

March 24 to 28 and March 30 to 31 Northbound cyclists on Bay Street will be detoured via Market Street, Hess Street North and York Boulevard to reconnect with Bay Street.

Southbound cyclists on Bay Street will be detoured via Cannon Street West, Hess Street North, York Boulevard, Caroline Street North and Market Street to reconnect with Bay Street.

HSR Ticket to Ride

When: March 29

JUNO Awards broadcast ticket holders can ride regular HSR routes free of charge by showing their ticket to the operator beginning at 3 pm until the end of service.

Safety reminder

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes when travelling downtown during the event. Drivers should follow posted signage, reduce speeds in busy areas and remain alert for pedestrians and cyclists.

The City thanks residents, businesses and visitors for their patience as these temporary impacts are required to safely host the event.