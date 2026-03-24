City of Hamilton pilots Sunday parking enforcement

HAMILTON, ON – Starting March 29, 2026, the City of Hamilton is piloting Sunday parking enforcement to help make streets safer and parking fair for everyone. Currently, the City only conducts parking enforcement Monday through Saturday.

This six-month pilot will operate on Sundays between 5:45 am and 10 pm, addressing a long-standing gap in service. Enforcement will be complaint based, meaning officers will respond to resident concerns rather than proactively ticketing. This approach allows the community to adjust while existing parking rules continue to apply.

The pilot aims to:

Keep sidewalks, bike lanes and streets clear for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Improve customer service by responding directly to resident concerns.

Gather data on demand, costs, operations and community response to guide future decisions.

Residents can report a parking concern by calling 905-546-2489 (CITY).

Findings and recommendations will be reported to the Planning Committee in late 2026 to inform decisions about potential future seven-day-a-week parking enforcement.