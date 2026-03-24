Improving safety, supporting community: Temporary closures on Parkside Dr for construction

The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

Upcoming Road Closure

Location: Parkside Drive from Highway 6 to Clappison Avenue (Ward 15)

Dates: Early April 2026 for approximately two months; schedule is weather dependent.

Type of work: Storm sewer, catch basin and road culvert installation, as well as road restoration and ditching.

Impact: The road will be closed to all through traffic. There will be no access to Highway 6. All traffic will be detoured down Clappison Avenue.

Access: Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Local access will be maintained but no through traffic will be available.

Details: This work supports the construction of the new Waterdown Fire and Police Station.

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting https://www.hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.

Additional Resources