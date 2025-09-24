Camelot Secure And DigiFlight Named As Finalists In Three Categories For 2025 Cybersecurity Awards

Camelot Secure and DigiFlight Named Finalists in Three Categories within Maryland’s Cybersecurity Association 2025 Cybersecurity Awards

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year: Camelot Secure ’s Secure360 platform redefines proactive defense by unifying cyber and physical security, leveraging AI and advanced threat intelligence for end-to-end resilience.- Changemaker of the Year: Camelot Secure's partnerships with leading universities and HBCUs are expanding the cybersecurity talent pipeline and providing students hands-on training with real-world tools.- Government Contractor of the Year: DigiFlight delivers a revolutionary model for government clients, combining cyber training, testing-as-a-service, and executive-level readiness to strengthen national security.Camelot Secure, a revolutionary cybersecurity company, and its parent company DigiFlight, today announced it has been named a finalist in three categories at the 2025 Cybersecurity Awards hosted by The Cybersecurity Association, Inc. The Association spotlights each company's innovation in technology, commitment to workforce development, and impact as a trusted government partner.The recognition reflects Camelot Secure’s groundbreaking work advancing its Secure360 platform, which unifies cyber and physical security to meet the growing convergence challenge. Secure360 integrates AI, machine learning, and advanced threat intelligence to provide a proactive, holistic defense—helping enterprises and government clients protect against evolving threats while enhancing operational resilience.Camelot Secure was also recognized for its commitment to diversity, education, and workforce development, including its partnerships with leading private universities and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). These initiatives foster new pipelines of cybersecurity talent and empower students through real-world projects, internships, and hands-on use of Camelot Secure’s Secure360 platform.Additionally, DigiFlight’s government contracting leadership was highlighted through its innovative business model, which combines cyber training and testing-as-a-service with scenario-driven post-incident response exercises. By blending technical expertise with C-suite readiness, DigiFlight delivers holistic risk management capabilities to government clients and contractors."We are truly humbled to be recognized as a finalist in three categories by The Cybersecurity Association," said Stan Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure and DigiFlight. "Innovation, diversity, and public service are at the heart of our mission, and these honors reflect the hard work of our team and partners. Whether through Secure360, our university collaborations, or our support of government clients, we remain committed to advancing security and resilience for all organizations in today’s complex threat landscape."Winners of the 2025 Cybersecurity Awards will be announced on September 25, 2025, at the Bethesda Marriott Hotel in Maryland.About The Cybersecurity AssociationThe Cybersecurity Association, Inc. (formerly the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. or CAMI) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization established in 2015. The Association serves as a trusted community for companies that view cybersecurity as a strategic issue, providing an ecosystem of advocacy, education, and connection.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective—proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer cutting-edge solutions like persistent APT hunt tools and attack surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.com.About DigiFlight, Inc.Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, MD, with a branch in Huntsville, AL, DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned Minority Small Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial entities. DigiFlight’s core strengths lie in Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. Beyond traditional approaches, the company employs state-of-the-art techniques for cyber incident response, software and network engineering, and specialized training. Guided by best practices, DigiFlight consistently delivers reliable and pioneering solutions tailored to drive superior mission performance and business value for its clients.###

