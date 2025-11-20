VA provides Veterans relief from Biden-era backlogged medical bills

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it will relieve Veterans of more than $272 million in potential medical bills that accrued after the Biden Administration stopped certain copayment claims processing and collections in early 2023.

During the Biden Administration, certain copayments normally billed to Veterans for community care services were repeatedly paused starting in February 2023 due to technical issues with the department’s Program Integrity Tool. The PIT centralizes community care claims data from multiple payment systems to ensure VA issues accurate payments to providers and accurate bills to Veterans.

The Biden Administration failed to process and collect copayments for community care services related to the PIT pause, resulting in Veterans unknowingly accruing hundreds of millions in potential medical debt. When Biden left office, his administration handed this issue ― along with a host of other VA problems ― to the Trump Administration to solve.

Under President Trump, VA will resume proper PIT-related copayment claims processing and will relieve Veterans of the hardship that could result from the backlogged copayments the Biden Administration failed to process and collect. VA resumed billing for community care co-payments as of Nov. 11, 2025.

“Under President Trump, VA is focused on providing the best possible care and maximum convenience for Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Taking these steps to efficiently resolve the backlog of copayments will prevent Veterans from being blindsided with mountains of medical debt that accumulated due to problems the Biden Administration failed to solve.”