Anesthesia Management Services, PC Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

Anesthesia Management Services, PC is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2025, the second time the group has earned this honor.

Independent Michigan anesthesia practice has earned honors two years in a row

We’re honored to earn the Great Place To Work certification—it affirms what we feel every day in our workplace culture and is especially meaningful since it’s based on feedback from our team.” — Dr. Harpreet Singh, CEO and President of Anesthesia Management Services, PC

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anesthesia Management Services , PC is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Workfor 2025, the second time the group has earned this honor. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Anesthesia Management Services, PC (AMSPC). This year, 87% of employees said it’s a Great Place To Work, and scored 30 points higher than the average U.S. company. The company’s full Great Place To Work profile can be found at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7080082 Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Anesthesia Management Services stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."“We’re honored to earn the Great Place To Work certification—it affirms what we feel every day in our workplace culture,” said Dr. Harpreet Singh, CEO and President of Anesthesia Management Services, PC. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s based on feedback from our team, highlighting the trust, collaboration, and compassion that define AMSPC. Our anesthesiologists, CRNAs, and support staff each play a critical role in delivering high-quality care, and together we foster an environment where people—and patients—come first.”Anesthesia Management Services, PC has been providing unparalleled anesthesia services to the greater Detroit area since 1968. Throughout that time, the organization has been known for its dedication to quality and safety, partnering with healthcare organizations to provide comprehensive anesthesia, pain management, and perioperative care, and utilizing innovative approaches. This stellar reputation continues to drive the group’s demand in the marketplace, requiring the ability to grow and staff additional sites with new physicians and CRNAs as they join the practice.According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.AMSPC is hiring anesthesiologists and CRNAs – more about the group and the ability to send in a CV can be found at https://www.amspcmi.com/careers/ About Anesthesia Management Services, PC: Founded in 1968, AMSPC has been providing unmatched anesthesia services throughout Michigan for more than 50 years. It is a completely independent practice, meaning there’s no private equity or venture capitalist involvement or ownership, and the team is made up of more than 100 on-staff anesthesiologists, full-time CRNA staff, physician assistants and anesthesia techs specializing in Cardiac, Obstetric and Pain Management services to facilities across the greater Metro Detroit area. More information about AMSPC can be found at https://www.amspcmi.com/ . Follow AMS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for more group information and updates.About Great Place To Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

