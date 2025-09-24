eDiscovery AI Launches CaseBot™ to Deliver Unlimited Insights, Instantly

New chatbot functionality within Insight ECI™ enables case intelligence to be conversational and continuous.

CaseBot is the ultimate evolution of our early insight strategy. It transforms static outputs into dynamic conversations.” — Tom Palladino, President of eDiscovery AI

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eDiscovery AI , an innovator in AI-powered legal technology solutions, today announced the launch of CaseBot™, a powerful chatbot now integrated into its flagship Early Case Intelligence™ solution, Insight ECI™. CaseBot represents a shift in the way legal teams interact with their data. Instead of running predefined outputs or one-time searches, CaseBot opens the door to unlimited insights. Attorneys and investigators can ask as many questions as they like about their data set – about events, people, concepts – and receive immediate, verifiable answers."CaseBot marks a fundamental change," said Jim Sullivan, Founder and CEO of eDiscovery AI. "Until now, insights were constrained to preconfigured reports or outputs. If you had more questions, you had to rerun the process. With CaseBot, you ask. There are no limits. Your case knowledge grows with every question."CaseBot builds on the proven foundation of Insight ECI and Case Elements by making case intelligence truly interactive:● Unlimited Questions: No need to rerun reviews or reports. Keep asking until you have the clarity you need.● Instant Context: Answers are tied to source documents, ensuring reliability and accuracy.● Faster, Smarter Workflows: What once took hours of searching now surfaces in seconds, dramatically reducing time and cost."CaseBot is the ultimate evolution of our early insight strategy," added Tom Palladino, President at eDiscovery AI. "It transforms static outputs into dynamic conversations. Legal teams can explore their data continuously, uncovering what matters most within seconds."For more information about CaseBot and Insight ECI, visit: https://ediscoveryai.com/early-case-intelligence or contact eDiscovery AI to learn more.About eDiscovery AIeDiscovery AI is a data intelligence company leading the next generation of AI-powered legal technology solutions. The company's mission is to develop innovative solutions that advance the legal industry, maximizing efficiency, enhancing accuracy, ensuring privacy compliance, and improving cost-effectiveness. Guided by ingenuity and committed to meaningful, strategic partnerships, eDiscovery AI equips law firms, corporations, and legal service providers with advanced tools to simplify complex data analysis, streamline document review processes, and confidently manage litigation, investigations, privacy response, and compliance matters. For more information, visit www.ediscoveryai.com or follow on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.