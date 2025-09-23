New Haven Barracks/ Burglary Request for Information

VSP New Release- Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5004190

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: September 20, 2025, at approximately 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Pending

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 20, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks were notified of a burglary at 9th State Dispensary in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene to investigate.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that two unknown individuals were operating a white mid 2010's Chrysler 200. They forced entry into the business and stole an ATM. Please see attached photo of the vehicle being operated.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit Anyone with information about the operation of this vehicle is asked to call Trp Calderon-Guthe at 802-388-4919. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online using the following link:



