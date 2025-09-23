New Haven Barracks/ Burglary Request for Information
CASE#: 25B5004190
DATE/TIME: September 20, 2025, at approximately 0300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Ferrisburgh, VT
On September 20, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks were notified of a burglary at 9th State Dispensary in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene to investigate.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that two unknown individuals were operating a white mid 2010's Chrysler 200. They forced entry into the business and stole an ATM. Please see attached photo of the vehicle being operated.
