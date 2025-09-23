Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Burglary Request for Information

VSP New Release- Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5004190

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe                         

STATION: New Haven Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: September 20, 2025, at approximately 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Pending

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 20, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks were notified of a burglary at 9th State Dispensary in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene to investigate.

 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that two unknown individuals were operating a white mid 2010's Chrysler 200. They forced entry into the business and stole an ATM. Please see attached photo of the vehicle being operated.

 

Anyone with information about the operation of this vehicle is asked to call Trp Calderon-Guthe at 802-388-4919. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online using the following link:  https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit


Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen HWY

New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919


Legal Disclaimer:

