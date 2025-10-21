Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Motorcycle Crash with Serious Injuries

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B5004640                                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION:  New Haven Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:10/21/25 @ 1248 Hours

STREET:  Crown Point Rd

TOWN: Bridport

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Stone

AGE:  32

HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CBR600

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All sides / Totaled

INJURIES: Multiple Serious Injuries

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police responded to a single motorcycle roll over crash on Crown Point Rd in the town of Bridport. The operator, Christopher Stone (32), was traveling east when his motorcycle exited the north side of the road, went airborne, landed and rolled before coming to a halt in brush. The motorcycle split into pieces as it rolled. Stone separated from the motorcycle as it rolled and continued a short distance before landing in the embankment east of the motorcycle. Stone sustained serious injuries and was med-flighted to UVMC for treatment. Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

 

State Troopers were assisted on-scene by Bridport Fire Department, Middlebury Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue.

 

 

