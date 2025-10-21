New Haven Barracks / Motorcycle Crash with Serious Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5004640
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME:10/21/25 @ 1248 Hours
STREET: Crown Point Rd
TOWN: Bridport
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Stone
AGE: 32
HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CBR600
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All sides / Totaled
INJURIES: Multiple Serious Injuries
SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police responded to a single motorcycle roll over crash on Crown Point Rd in the town of Bridport. The operator, Christopher Stone (32), was traveling east when his motorcycle exited the north side of the road, went airborne, landed and rolled before coming to a halt in brush. The motorcycle split into pieces as it rolled. Stone separated from the motorcycle as it rolled and continued a short distance before landing in the embankment east of the motorcycle. Stone sustained serious injuries and was med-flighted to UVMC for treatment. Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.
State Troopers were assisted on-scene by Bridport Fire Department, Middlebury Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.