New Haven Barracks / Motorcycle Crash with Serious Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25B5004640 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley STATION: New Haven Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME:10/21/25 @ 1248 Hours STREET: Crown Point Rd TOWN: Bridport WEATHER: Sunny ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Christopher Stone AGE: 32 HELMET? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2008 VEHICLE MAKE: Honda VEHICLE MODEL: CBR600 DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All sides / Totaled INJURIES: Multiple Serious Injuries SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police responded to a single motorcycle roll over crash on Crown Point Rd in the town of Bridport. The operator, Christopher Stone (32), was traveling east when his motorcycle exited the north side of the road, went airborne, landed and rolled before coming to a halt in brush. The motorcycle split into pieces as it rolled. Stone separated from the motorcycle as it rolled and continued a short distance before landing in the embankment east of the motorcycle. Stone sustained serious injuries and was med-flighted to UVMC for treatment. Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing. State Troopers were assisted on-scene by Bridport Fire Department, Middlebury Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue.

