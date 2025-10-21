Berlin Barracks/Sexual Assault, Unlawful Restraint

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3005876

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: Multiple incidents between May and July of 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on South Barre Road in Barre Town, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Howard Emerson

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/05/25 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into a report of two sexual assaults committed by 44-year-old Howard Emerson at his residence located on South Barre Road in Barre Town. Investigation revealed that Emerson had sexually assaulted a female household member who was known to him on two separate occasions between May and July of 2025. Additionally, it was determined that during a separate incident, Emerson unlawfully restrained the same female household member by preventing her movement for a period of approximately 30 minutes while inside the home.

Emerson was contacted by Troopers at the Northeast Correctional Complex where he was being held on an unrelated charge. Emerson was issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/06/25 to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault (X2) and Unlawful Restraint.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Emerson’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191