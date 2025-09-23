ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Charged in the Strangulation of Infant with a Cord in Northern Virginia, Baby is in Critical Condition
The Biden administration marked this heinous criminal as non-enforcement priority
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for a criminal illegal alien who has been charged in the strangulation of his infant sister in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to local reports, the infant was found unresponsive with a white charging cable around her neck. The infant is in critical condition because of the assault.
This illegal alien was previously arrested by police for reckless driving in 2024. Local police released him before ICE could even lodge a detainer.
“What kind of sick monster strangles a defenseless, innocent baby girl with a charging cord? This barbarism has no place in the U.S.,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE lodged an immigration detainer to ensure this heinous criminal is not released on U.S. streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem have been clear: criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. We pray for this precious baby.”
Alvaro Mejia-Ayala, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, entered the U.S. as a family unit in 2016 and was released into the country by the Obama administration. On October 17, 2024, the Biden administration decided to dismiss his immigration case—allowing him to indefinitely remain in the U.S. illegally
