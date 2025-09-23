Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 23, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:10 A.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer and Pledge was dispensed for the day.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 321     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 322     Communications And Technology

 

HB 1874   Housing And Community Development

HB 1875   Local Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 413

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 706

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 728

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1099

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1593

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1613

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1722

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1859

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1866

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

HR 165

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 279

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, September 29, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

