ANJC Marketing Workshop with Excite Medical's Saleem Musallam a Huge Success

This class is one of the most useful classes I have attended in a long time. Saleem gave us simple action items that I can incorporate immediately that I have no doubt will truly improve my practice.” — Dr. Andrew Farrago

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of New Jersey Chiropractors (ANJC) hosted its Practice Growth Mastery: A Marketing Workshop, a sold-out event that brought together doctors from across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The workshop was a resounding success, equipping chiropractors with practical tools and strategies to elevate their practices.A highlight of the event was Saleem Musallam, Founder & CEO of Excite Medical , who shared the essential business practices that fueled his company’s 12x growth between 2017 and 2024. His presentation outlined simple, actionable steps that doctors can implement immediately to strengthen their businesses and better engage with patients.Attendees also gained invaluable insights on marketing, communication, and patient engagement strategies, sharpening their ability to thrive in today’s competitive healthcare environment.The next Hands-On Marketing Workshop will take place at Excite Medical’s headquarters in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, December 12, 2025. For more information, visit www.DecompressionSuccess.com In addition to manufacturing the world’s leading spinal decompression machines, Excite Medical also provides chiropractors with proven spinal decompression marketing solutions to help them successfully grow their practices.About ANJCThe Association of New Jersey Chiropractors (ANJC) is one of the largest chiropractic state associations in the country. Its mission is to advance the chiropractic profession through advocacy, education, and outreach, ensuring that doctors and patients alike benefit from the highest standards of care. Learn more at www.anjc.info About Excite MedicalExcite Medical, founded by Saleem Musallam in 2007 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of the DRX9000Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression System. The company’s flagship devices — the DRX9000 lumbar spinal decompression machine and the DRX9000C cervical spinal decompression machine — utilize the most advanced technologies in the industry. Today, the DRX9000is in use at more than 1,200 healthcare institutions worldwide and is backed by more published clinical research than any other spinal decompression device in existence.

