ANJC Marketing Workshop with Excite Medical's Saleem Musallam a Huge Success
Sold-out workshop at ANJC with Saleem Musallam delivers actionable strategies in business growth, marketing, and patient engagement.
A highlight of the event was Saleem Musallam, Founder & CEO of Excite Medical, who shared the essential business practices that fueled his company’s 12x growth between 2017 and 2024. His presentation outlined simple, actionable steps that doctors can implement immediately to strengthen their businesses and better engage with patients.
Attendees also gained invaluable insights on marketing, communication, and patient engagement strategies, sharpening their ability to thrive in today’s competitive healthcare environment.
The next Hands-On Marketing Workshop will take place at Excite Medical’s headquarters in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, December 12, 2025. For more information, visit www.DecompressionSuccess.com.
In addition to manufacturing the world’s leading spinal decompression machines, Excite Medical also provides chiropractors with proven spinal decompression marketing solutions to help them successfully grow their practices.
About ANJC
The Association of New Jersey Chiropractors (ANJC) is one of the largest chiropractic state associations in the country. Its mission is to advance the chiropractic profession through advocacy, education, and outreach, ensuring that doctors and patients alike benefit from the highest standards of care. Learn more at www.anjc.info.
About Excite Medical
Excite Medical, founded by Saleem Musallam in 2007 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of the DRX9000® Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression System. The company’s flagship devices — the DRX9000 lumbar spinal decompression machine and the DRX9000C cervical spinal decompression machine — utilize the most advanced technologies in the industry. Today, the DRX9000® is in use at more than 1,200 healthcare institutions worldwide and is backed by more published clinical research than any other spinal decompression device in existence.
