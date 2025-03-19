Excite Medical to Present DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Table at One of the World’s Largest Conferences for Chiropractors

DRX9000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Table and the DRX9000C Cervical Spinal Decompression Table at Parker Las Vegas 2025 Doctor Trying DRX9000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Table at Parker Las Vegas DRX9000C Cervical Spinal Decompression Table with Doctor Trying It DRX9000 & DRX9000C Best Spinal Decompression Table (Lumbar Spinal Decompression & Cervical Spinal Decompression) Patient On DRX9000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Table

Excite Medical will participate in the Parker Las Vegas event, showcasing its innovative DRX9000 Lumbar and DRX9000C Cervical Spinal Decompression Tables.

The DRX9000 tables represent a revolutionary approach to spinal health, offering effective, drug-free treatment options that can significantly improve patient outcomes.” — Excite Medical Founder/CEO Mr. Saleem Musallam

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excite Medical is pleased to announce its participation in Parker Seminars Las Vegas, one of the world’s largest conferences for chiropractors, taking place from March 20 to March 22, The company will present its advanced DRX9000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Table and DRX9000C Cervical Spinal Decompression Table, offering attendees the chance to experience the effectiveness of these cutting-edge technologies designed for treating various spinal conditions.Joining the Excite Medical sales and marketing team at the event will be CEO Saleem Musallam, who is eager to share the company’s strong commitment to non-surgical spinal decompression solutions. As part of this commitment, the DRX9000 is already in use in over 1,200 facilities, including private clinics, hospitals, and universities, transforming the lives of patients suffering from conditions often associated with failed spine surgery, such as herniated discs, bulging discs, sciatica, and low back pain. Notably, the DRX9000 is the world’s most researched and advanced non-surgical spinal decompression table, reflecting its reputation for effectiveness in the chiropractic field.“Participating in the Parker Seminars is an incredible opportunity for Excite Medical to connect with chiropractic professionals and promote our spinal decompression technology,” said Saleem Musallam. “The DRX9000 tables represent a revolutionary approach to spinal health, offering effective, drug-free treatment options that can significantly improve patient outcomes. A recent study published in the Journal of Neurosurgery emphasizes the importance of mental health in determining surgical success, illustrating how non-invasive options like the DRX9000 can be lifesaving for patients looking to avoid surgery altogether.”Excite Medical invites all attendees at Parker Seminars Las Vegas to visit their booth to learn more about how the DRX9000 and DRX9000C can change the lives of their patients dealing with chronic pain and spinal conditions. Join us in this movement towards effective, innovative, and non-invasive spinal care solutions.About Excite MedicalFounded with a passion for improving quality of life through advanced spinal health solutions, Excite Medical is dedicated to providing innovative technologies for the chiropractic sector. With a strong focus on patient outcomes, the company leverages cutting-edge research and development to create non-invasive treatment options, including the DRX9000 spinal decompression tables. Excite Medical is committed to supporting healthcare professionals in delivering the highest level of care to their patients.About the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression SystemThe DRX9000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Table and its cervical counterpart, the DRX9000C, are designed to address some of the most challenging conditions faced by patients, including herniated and bulging discs, sciatica, and low back pain. These advanced tables deliver targeted, non-surgical decompression therapy that alleviates pressure on spinal discs and nerves, promoting healing while minimizing the risk of invasive procedures. As the world’s most researched spinal decompression table, the DRX9000 has demonstrated unparalleled success in addressing these conditions. Recent research published in the Journal of Neurosurgery highlights how addressing patients' anxiety and depression can positively impact surgical outcomes, reinforcing the need for non-surgical alternatives like the DRX9000 system to help patients seeking advanced, non-surgical solutions and improving their chances of avoiding spine surgery.About Parker SeminarsParker Seminars is a premier chiropractic convention that brings together professionals from across the industry to advance education, networking, and business development. Attendees can expect to engage with leading experts, discover new technology, and gain insights critical to enhancing patient care. With its influential platform, Parker Seminars empowers chiropractors to enhance their practice and better serve their communities.

DRX9000 Best Lumbar Spinal Decompression Table by Excite MedicalNon-Surgical Treatment for Herniated Discs, Low Back Pain, Bulging Discs, Sciatica and more.

