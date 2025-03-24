ANJC Hosts Successful Marketing Workshop Featuring Saleem Musallam of Excite Medical in Clark, NJ

Association of New Jersey Chiropractors Suzanne Corson ANJC Executive Director Saleem Musallam Founder/CEO of Excite Medical Mr. Saleem Musallam Teaching Spinal Decompression Marketing Mr. Saleem Musallam, Founder/CEO of Excite Medical Teaching Practice Marketing

Chiropractors gained valuable guidance in spinal decompression marketing at a sold-out ANJC workshop, while Excite Medical announces upcoming events.

The ANJC is committed to supporting our current & future members in growing their practices.... We are grateful to Saleem, who is passionate about helping others, especially in chiropractic care.” — Suzanne Corson

CLARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of New Jersey Chiropractors (ANJC) recently hosted a sold-out Marketing Workshop in Clark, NJ, featuring Saleem Musallam from Excite Medical. This event provided a valuable opportunity for chiropractors to enhance their understanding of effective marketing strategies, particularly in the context of spinal decompression services.Practitioners traveled from New York, Pennsylvania, and various parts of New Jersey to attend the workshop, which focused on the unique challenges and opportunities in spinal decompression marketing . Attendees expressed their appreciation for the practical insights shared, which are essential for effectively promoting spinal decompression therapies within their practices.ANJC Executive Director Suzanne Corson remarked, "The ANJC is committed to supporting our current and future members in growing their practices and helping them adapt in this ever-evolving landscape of healthcare marketing. We are grateful to Saleem, who is passionate about helping others, especially in marketing and chiropractic care."The ANJC is dedicated to supporting chiropractors in their professional growth and navigating the evolving landscape of healthcare marketing. Feedback from this workshop indicated that participants left with actionable strategies to enhance their marketing efforts, particularly in promoting spinal decompression services.For those unable to attend the ANJC event but interested in combining marketing with clinical training, Excite Medical will host an upcoming Decompression Success event on Friday, April 11, at their headquarters in Tampa, FL. This event will blend hands-on clinical training in spinal decompression with proven marketing strategies, featuring presentations by Nathan Schilaty, DC, PhD, and Susan Welsh, DC—both esteemed faculty members from the University of South Florida Department of Neurosurgery.Chiropractors looking to advance their spinal decompression and marketing skills are encouraged to register early for this upcoming event. To learn more and secure your spot, visit DecompressionSuccess.com.Excite Medical is also providing another opportunity to connect in New Jersey as a sponsor of the 2025 ANJC Annual Conference on May 16 & 17 at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City. Saleem will host a panel discussion titled "The Importance of Non-Surgical Solutions for Spine Discogenic Issues," featuring Sunny Kim, MD, Marvin Bleiberg, MD, and Michael Foreit, DO.About Saleem Musallam:Saleem Musallam is the founder and CEO of Excite Medical, a leading provider of spinal decompression technology. Deeply committed to advancing chiropractic care, Saleem combines his marketing and clinical practice expertise to empower healthcare providers. His passion for helping others has made him a sought-after speaker and educator, sharing innovative strategies to enhance practice growth and patient outcomes.About the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors:The Association of New Jersey Chiropractors (ANJC) is a professional organization dedicated to representing and supporting chiropractors across New Jersey. It enhances the practice of chiropractic care through education, resources, and advocacy, ensuring that members are equipped to provide the highest level of care to their patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.