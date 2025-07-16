UNHOLY TV Makes Horror History on YouTube — Monetized in Under 12 Days, Now Dropping New Indie Horror Films Weekly

Unholy TV - YouTube

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of horror streaming channel just clawed its way into the spotlight — and it’s already rewriting the rules of the genre.UNHOLY TV, the indie-horror streaming platform built by filmmakers and for horror fans, has officially been monetized on YouTube in just 12 days — one of the fastest turnarounds ever recorded for a brand-new channel. No corporate backing. No celebrity endorsements. Just raw, unfiltered horror — and a fanbase that showed up in force.Award-winning filmmaker Chris Vecchio (The Evil Three, Bee-El, Evil’s Revenge) has teamed up with a growing force in indie horror to help launch UNHOLY TV — a new streaming platform and horror movement that puts creators first and delivers the kind of raw, unfiltered terror fans have been dying for. Together, they’re building a space where filmmakers are championed, and horror lovers get exactly what they crave: bold new voices, killer shorts, and no studio interference.“We didn’t launch with Hollywood money or big marketing budgets,” says Vecchio.“We launched with festival killers, viral shorts, and a clear mission: amplify indie horror and create a space where fans and filmmakers actually matter. And it worked. In under two weeks, we hit monetization — and now we’re scaling fast.”WHAT MAKES UNHOLY TV DIFFERENT:• Monetized in 12 Days — Faster than most influencers, studios, or creators with six-figure budgets• Filmmaker-First — Every short is hand-picked from top horror festivals who partnered with us — no random uploads, no algorithm filler• Fan-Powered — We’re driven by fans and deliver the horror they crave• New Horror Every Thursday — A new indie horror short premieres weekly — making Thursday the bloodiest night of the weekWhile other channels chase trends, UNHOLY TV is creating its own lane — spotlighting real filmmakers, building a true horror community, and giving fans content that isn’t afraid to get dirty, weird, experimental, or extreme. From slasher tributes to supernatural mind-benders, every release is part of a curated bloodbath — and the lineup just keeps growing.This isn’t just a platform — it’s a rebellion.A fan-fueled uprising against studio-safe horror, cheap jumpscares, and the endless sea of content that no one actually cares about.UNHOLY TV is here for the creators who’ve been ignored.It’s here for the fans who crave something darker.And it's just getting started.

