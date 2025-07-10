Harben Introduces Expanded Warranty Coverage for Industry-Leading Hydro Jetting Equipment

Harben Inc., a manufacturer of high-pressure water jetting equipment, announces an updated warranty plan designed to offer customers long-term value.

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harben Inc., the leading manufacturer of high-pressure water jetting equipment, is pleased to announce an updated, comprehensive warranty plan designed to offer customers greater peace of mind and long-term value.

Effective for all units purchased on or after July 1, 2025, Harben’s standard warranty on new water jetting equipment is now extended to two years or 2,000 operating hours (whichever comes first) from the date of shipment.

This new coverage doubles the previous one-year warranty on the complete machine (excluding the pump), demonstrating Harben’s commitment to delivering exceptional reliability and service across its entire range of equipment. Key highlights of the warranty program include:

Equipment Warranty (NEW Extended Coverage):

+ Now two years or 2,000 hours of full coverage (formerly one year), excluding the pump, to ensure confidence in the performance and durability of Harben-built machines.

Harben “P” Type Pump Warranty (unchanged and industry-recognized):

+ 5 years or 2,000 hours for sewer and drain cleaning applications on Harben-built jetter trailer, truck, or van-mounted units and when used only in the sewer and drain cleaning industry.

+ Two years or 2,000 hours for other industry applications.

+ 90 days or 125 hours for internal wearing parts.

Spare Parts Warranty:

+ 6 months or 250 hours on new, non-wearing spare parts.

“Our new two-year warranty reflects Harben’s confidence in the durability of our equipment and our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction. We want our customers to feel secure in their investment, knowing they’re supported by a warranty that stands behind the quality of our machines,” Jennifer Pederson, CEO of Harben.

Customers can access warranty service by contacting Harben’s service department to locate their nearest authorized service center. All warranty claims require proof of purchase and adherence to recommended installation and maintenance practices.

Harben’s expanded warranty demonstrates its commitment to delivering reliable, durable sewer jetting equipment and exceptional customer support.

For complete warranty terms and conditions, visit www.harben.com or contact:

Harben Inc.

Tel: (770)-889-9535

Email: sales@harben.com

