MDC donates Rush Creek and Walnut Woods tracts to City of Liberty Parks & Rec

LIBERTY, Mo. – During their Sept. 22 city council meeting, the City of Liberty approved the donation of two parcels of land from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to the City of Liberty Parks & Rec. The city will pay $10 to MDC for each property. The tracts, Rush Creek and Walnut Woods conservation areas, contain roughly 108 acres of forested land along a creek.

Due to the proximity of nearby residential lots, both tracts are only accessible through city-owned park land or private conservation land at the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary. This ownership change will allow the land to be more easily managed alongside existing park land while maintaining its natural state. The areas and their existing hiking trails will remain open to the public with access points from established public parks.

“We are excited to bring 100+ acres into the fold of the Liberty Parks & Rec system,” said Parks & Rec Director BJ Staab. “Our dedicated and experienced Parks Maintenance Team is already working on future maintenance plans. These properties are an integral part of two of Liberty’s well-loved community amenities and we are looking forward to welcoming even more visitors in the future.”

Rush Creek and Walnut Woods will remain as native habitats that provide a safe area for wildlife while allowing the public access to enjoy nature and outdoor recreation. The City of Liberty has partnered with the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary to preserve and manage Rush Creek as a natural wildlife and riparian corridor. The properties are not only valuable riparian habitat, but they also contain middle age forest canopy that over time will continue to provide valuable air filtration for locals and safe homes for wildlife.

“MDC wants to provide all Missourians with access to natural spaces,” said MDC’s Kansas City Regional Administrator Debra Burns. “We believe that the City of Liberty’s ownership of these parcels will enhance their community’s access to native landscapes while continuing the high standard of conservation habitat management the land needs.”

For more information on Rush Creek, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/rush-creek-conservation-area. The area is accessible via Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary.

For more information on Walnut Woods, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/walnut-woods-conservation-area. The area is accessible via Stocksdale Park.

Information about the City of Liberty Parks & Rec can be found at https://www.libertymissouri.gov/2730/Parks-Recreation.