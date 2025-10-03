MDC welcomes 20 new conservation agents during 2025 graduation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates 20 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2025 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2025 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.

MDC Director Jason Sumners reminded agents they’re stepping into a role that requires courage, integrity, and dedication.

“From the Bootheel, to the Ozarks, to the prairies of northwest Missouri, not only are you working to protect our natural resources, but to build trust with the public that we serve,” Sumners stressed. “Never forget that your actions, both seen and unseen, shape the future of conservation in this state.”

The new agents spent the past six months housed at the Highway Patrol Academy in Jefferson City, where they received more than 1,200 hours of intense instruction both in and out of the classroom. Agents received training in criminal investigations, defensive tactics, firearms qualifications, and technical instruction in fish, forest, and wildlife management. Training also included courses in legal studies, communications and conducting education programs, and First Aid/First Responder and CPR certification.

Upon successful completion of this training, agents are issued a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) license from the Missouri Department of Public Safety. The conservation agent training program is also certified by the U.S. Department of the Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship.

The 20 new agents joining more than 170 existing MDC agents in protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife include: Sarah Abbott, Dominick Montileone III, Tyler Besaw, Trent Oberg, Dalton DeHart, Joshua Paskiewicz, Lorena Farrell, Erik Lahm, Jacie Hopfinger, Jacob Iman, Cade Petree, Nathan Jobe, Tyler Polley, Bradley Laux, Hutner Ridenour, Bryce Menhennet, Justin Shearman, Joshua Slocum, Andrea Michelson, and Korben Tucker.

The new agents have been assigned their counties. However, they will be involved in field training operations and special assignments while under the supervision of veteran agents for a six-week period during which they will acquire vital field experience.

For more information on MDC careers, visit jobs.mdc.mo.gov.

Pictured left to right: Sarah Abbott, Dominick Montileone III, Tyler Besaw, Trent Oberg, Captain Steve Kistner, Dalton DeHart, Joshua Paskiewicz, Lorena Farrell, Erik Lahm, Jacie Hopfinger, Jacob Iman, Cade Petree, MDC Protection Major Brian Ham, Nathan Jobe, Tyler Polley, Bradley Laux, Hutner Ridenour, Bryce Menhennet, Justin Shearman, Joshua Slocum, Andrea Michelson, and Korben Tucker