Sight in your rifle with MDC Oct. 28 in Russellville

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Prepare your rifle for the upcoming firearms deer season with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a free event Oct. 28 in Russellville. MDC staff will show participants how to sight in their rifle, and everyone will have the opportunity to make sure their rifle is sighted in to their liking.

This event will be held at Scrivner Conservation Area from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own unloaded, cased rifle along with ammunition they wish to shoot. All ages are invited, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZz.

Questions about this event can be sent to Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. Scrivner Conservation Area is located at 7422 Scott Rd. in Russellville. Participants should follow the area signs to the shooting range.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.