Lantech Introduces the Next‑Generation Semi‑Automatic Stretch Wrappers – SL400 and SL400LT

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantech, a global leader in packaging automation since 1972, announced the launch of two new semi‑automatic stretch‑wrappers – the SL400 and SL400LT. The machines will be available for sale in early 2026 and are engineered to help customers meet growing automation goals while addressing today’s labor challenges.

The accelerating shift toward automation, coupled with a tightening labor market, has created a demand for solutions that can be deployed in existing warehouse infrastructures without costly overhauls. Lantech’s new wrappers require little‑to‑no operator touches with virtually no downtime, helping customers increase productivity while reducing shipping damage.

Key Highlights

Simple automation for semi‑automatic operation – Both models require minimal operator interaction, reducing labor costs and reliance on an increasingly scarce workforce.

Flexible deployment – The new models were designed to meet customers where they are in their automation journey: the SL400 targets facilities with minimal automation while the SL400LT is suited for manufacturing facilities and highly automated warehouses with optional AMR integration.

Advanced technical features –

- Load Guardian® with Ready‑to‑Wrap profiles eliminates guesswork and ensures consistent containment force across varied load types (the key to keeping loads safe during transit).

- Auto Film Cut‑off® saves on labor by automatically cutting the film at the end of the wrap cycle.

- Power Roller Stretch Plus® delivers better corner compensation to keep from crushing product.

- Pallet Grip® locks loads to the pallet, securing it for transit.

- Load Seeking Clamp® 4.0 (SL400LT only) with a pneumatic bladder practically eliminates film pulling out of the clamp at the start of the wrap cycle and is designed to travel to the side of the load pulling the film tail with it.

- TurboTak® (SL400LT only) eliminates film tails.

- Optional AMR integration (SL400LT only) enables seamless collaboration with autonomous mobile robots.

What’s new – The new SL400 and SL400LT models build on the proven S300 stretch wrapper, but adds sophisticated technology that reduces labor cost, downtime, product damage, and increases productivity.

“Our customers in the manufacturing and warehouse segments told us they needed a stretch‑wrapping solution that simplifies the process for their operators, does not require a full system upgrade, and can also grow with their automation strategy. The SL400 and SL400LT deliver exactly that – high‑performance and durable machines that prepare consistent safe-to-ship loads with little to no operator touches and boost productivity,” said Jim Lancaster, Owner and CEO, Lantech.

For more information about Lantech’s stretch wrappers and automation solutions, visit www.lantech.com.

Download a photo and video of the SL400 here.

Legal Disclaimer:

