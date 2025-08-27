Still Setting the Standard: Lantech Unveils Cutting-Edge Packaging Innovations at Drinktec and PackExpo

The SL Automatic Stretch Wrapper with Automatic Roll Change is making its debut in Europe at Drinktec 2025. The C1000 is a reliable, customizable, high speed case erector for 24/7 production line automation that delivers square cases with no jams.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantech, a trailblazer in the packaging industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in Drinktec (Munich, Germany) and PackExpo (Las Vegas, NV, USA). As a pioneer with decades of leadership, Lantech continues to drive innovation, debuting revolutionary stretch wrapping and case, tray and lid handling solutions at these premier global trade shows. Renowned for shaping the future of packaging, Lantech invites attendees to witness its latest advancements that promise to elevate efficiency, sustainability, and performance.

Drinktec 2025 (September 15-19)

At Drinktec in München, Lantech will be debuting its revolutionary SL Automatic Stretch Wrapper with Automatic Roll Change for the first time in Europe at Booth A5-168. Additionally, the company will have the QL400XT Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrapper and C1000 Case Erector machines in-person, along with exhibits for LINC®, Lantech’s IoT solution, and sustainability conversations. The packaging machines and technologies showcased at Drinktec provide solutions for challenges unique to the beverage industry.

PackExpo 2025 (September 29 – October 1)

In Las Vegas, Lantech will showcase the all-new SL 400 Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrapper and also debut several new LeanWrap® technologies in Booth W-2322. Additionally, the company will have a variety of its industry-leading packaging machines and demonstrations on-site including:

- SL Automatic Stretch Wrapper with Automatic Roll Change

- C300 and C1000 Case Erectors

- QL400XT Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrapper

- TE A Tray Erector

- LINC, Lantech’s IoT solution

- the latest initiatives focused on sustainability

The company’s relentless commitment to innovation and delivering superior value to its customers will be on display at both Drinktec 2025 and PackExpo 2025. Lantech anticipates introducing the brand to many new customers and strengthening relationships with current customers while also continuing to show its leadership in the packaging industry.

“2025 is an exciting time for Lantech,” said Darryl Gee, Vice President of Sales at Lantech. “Our team is thrilled to be able to participate in both Drinktec and PackExpo and demonstrate how our machines are wonderful solutions for many packaging challenges. We look forward to meeting industry professionals in Munich and Las Vegas to discuss how we can help them meet their packaging goals.”

Lantech invites all attendees to visit their booths to experience firsthand how its innovative packaging solutions and new technologies can optimize their operations. The company will also be participating in the following upcoming tradeshows:

Fachpack – Sept. 23-25, 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany

National Beer Wholesalers Association Annual Convention – Oct. 12-15, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, USA

Logitistica Next 2025 – Nov. 4-6, 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands

MODEX 2026 – Apr. 13-16, 2026 in Atlanta, GA, USA

For more information on these events and others, visit www.lantech.com/events.

About Lantech

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. Today we build a full line of case and tray handling, stretch wrapping, and pallet conveying equipment, with manufacturing facilities in the United States and the Netherlands, and sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years our business has been built on innovation, customer support and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally.

SL LeanWrap Automatic High Speed with ARC

