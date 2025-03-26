Lantech Expands Louisville Manufacturing Facility to Build Modular Case Erectors

This milestone will continue to improve lead times, better support North American customers, and increase production capacity for its case handling business.

By bringing modular case erector production closer to our North American customers, we can reduce lead times, optimize costs and continue to deliver the high-value equipment Lantech is known for.” — Jim Lancaster, Owner and CEO at Lantec

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantech, a global leader in packaging automation, has expanded its Louisville, KY manufacturing facility to include production of its modular case erector machines. This milestone marks another significant step in the company’s strategic growth, and will continue to improve lead times, better support North American customers, and increase production capacity for its case handling business.

Lantech opened its 15,000 square foot case handling equipment factory in Louisville, KY in 2023 to build standard case erectors (C300 and C400 models), which were then being built in the company’s Malden, Netherlands manufacturing facility. In December 2024, Lantech successfully built the first modular case erector on the new production line in Louisville, which is a mirror copy of the modular case erector production line in Lantech’s Malden factory. This ensures that the Louisville operation produces the same high-value equipment that the industry has come to expect from Lantech case equipment.

"The expansion of our Louisville facility is a key investment in our ability to better serve our customers," said Jim Lancaster, Owner and CEO at Lantech. "By bringing modular case erector production closer to our North American customers, we can reduce lead times, optimize costs, and continue to deliver the consistent, high-value equipment Lantech is known for."

This latest expansion strengthens Lantech’s global manufacturing footprint and enhances their ability to meet the growing demand for innovative automated packaging machines. It is a testament to Lantech’s relentless commitment to innovation and delivering superior value to their customers, ensuring Lantech continues to set the standard in packaging automation.

For more information about Lantech’s case erectors and automation solutions, visit www.lantech.com.

###

About Lantech

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. Today we build a full line of case and tray handling, stretch wrapping, and pallet conveying equipment, with manufacturing facilities in the United States and the Netherlands, and sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years our business has been built on innovation, customer support and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally.

Lantech Expands Louisville Manufacturing Facility to Build Modular Case Erectors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.