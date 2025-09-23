Media Advisory: First Lady Abby Cox and Utah Foster Care launch the statewide expansion of Care Communities



Contact:

Gina Phillips

Utah Foster Care

801-836-5066

[email protected]

Julia Pappas

Utah Governor’s Office

385-977-6099

[email protected]

First Lady Abby Cox and Utah Foster Care launch the statewide expansion of Care Communities

Salt Lake City, UT (Sept. 23, 2025) — Utah First Lady Abby Cox, in partnership with Utah Foster Care, will host a press conference and reception at the Utah Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, to announce the statewide launch of Care Communities, a proven model supporting foster families through dedicated community volunteers.

The event will bring together state leaders, community partners and members of the media to celebrate this milestone in strengthening Utah’s foster care system. Guests will hear from Governor Spencer Cox, First Lady Abby Cox and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, as well as foster families, volunteers and advocates, about the power of community in transforming the lives of children in care.

Event Details

What: Public launch of Care Communities

When: September 24, 2025 | 9:00 AM (guests and media seated by 8:45 AM)

Where: Utah Governor’s Mansion, 603 E. South Temple Street, Salt Lake City

Dress: Business attire

Media availability following formal remarks.