From Military Service to the Silver Screen: 'Quiet Calm' A Song By Robyn Williams Featured in Movie, 'Lipstick'

72-Year-Old Music Veteran Makes Her Mark in Upcoming Independent Film

It’s an honor to have my music featured in Lipstick. This journey has been inspiring, and I’m grateful to share my artistry in such a powerful project.” — Robyn Williams

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Robyn Williams proudly announces that her original song “ Quiet Calm ” will be featured in the upcoming independent film Lipstick, directed by award-winning filmmaker Kimberly Conner. The highly anticipated screening will take place on October 1, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Classic Cinemas in Oak Park, IL, with even more screenings scheduled across other states.Lipstick stars Kimberly Winbush, Carl Gilliard, and Trisha Mann Grant, with a powerful score by Grammy-winning composer Rob Diggy Morrison. This collaboration brings together visionary filmmakers, accomplished actors, and celebrated musicians for a project that promises to resonate deeply with audiences.“I am deeply honored and truly privileged to have been part of such a dynamic and powerful production like Lipstick,” said Robyn. “This experience has been both inspiring and unforgettable, and I am grateful to share my artistry within a project of such vision and impact.”“As Robyn’s publicist, it brings me so much joy to see her artistry continue to shine on such an important stage,” said Desirae L. Benson , Multi-Award-Winning Entertainment Publicist. “Her journey from the military to a celebrated career in music is inspiring, and having her voice included in Lipstick is a powerful reminder that creativity and impact have no age limit.”About RobynAt 72 years old, Robyn continues to prove that artistry knows no limits. Her journey from military service to a thriving music career is a testament to resilience and passion. With more than 22 years in the music industry, she has released music through BMI, ASCAP, SoundCloud, DistroKid, and her own label RW Records, building a catalog that showcases her versatility and dedication to her craft.Screening DetailsChicago/Oak Park, ILOctober 1, 2025 – 7:00 PMClassic Cinemas Lake XQ – 1022 Lake St, Oak Park, IL 60301Audiences are invited to witness the premiere of Lipstick and experience Robyn’s heartfelt contribution to the film’s soundtrack.Get your tickets now to see Lipstick – Only in Theaters! Tap here: Eventbrite Ticket Link

