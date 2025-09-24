Sports Turf Completes Athletic Facilities for Orange Beach City Schools

Leading athletic construction company completes running track, artificial turf stadium field, and more

This facility features high-performing athletic surfaces that will serve student-athletes at both the middle and high level, in a variety of different sports.” — Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins

ORANGE BEACH, AL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Turf Company , a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has completed the athletic facility for Orange Beach City Schools. Sports Turf Company worked alongside Bear General Contractors to complete the project, which included an 8-lane running track, track and field events, artificial turf stadium field, indoor practice field, and the installation of landscape turf.Sports Turf Company constructed the Makos’ artificial turf stadium and practice field utilizing an artificial turf system that is focused on safety, durability, and performance. The new surface features AstroTurf’s Rhino Blend turf system, Brock shock pad, and organic BrockFILL infill. By combining slit film and High Micron fibers into one system, AstroTurf’s Rhino Blend system offers both durability and aesthetics. The Brock shock pad and BrockFILL are specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface. BrockFILL is a highly engineered wood particle infill specifically designed to improve traction and reduce artificial turf heat.“We are honored to give the Makos the athletic facility they deserve,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “This facility features high-performing athletic surfaces that will serve student-athletes at both the middle and high level, in a variety of different sports.”In addition to the two artificial turf fields, Sports Turf constructed an 8-lane running track with events utilizing Rekortan M synthetic track surfacing. Rekortan M is a World Athletics-certified, impermeable system featuring two distinct layers. This system delivers force reduction, ensures stability for predictable footing, and is sealed to protect against moisture intrusion.Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces across five states, from colleges to professional venues. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.