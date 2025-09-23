GovNavigators Welcomes Hilery Sirpis as Chief Strategy Officer

Because even Navigators need a compass sometimes

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovNavigators , the boutique firm that helps organizations survive and thrive in the strange seas of federal government management, today announced Hilery Sirpis will join the firm as Chief Strategy Officer.Sirpis is a veteran of the government media and marketing world. Most recently, she was Executive Vice President of Sales at GovExec 360, where she led sales and strategy for the federal, space, and defense teams. Before that, she served as Senior Vice President & Group Publisher at Route Fifty, driving advertising, launching new marketing services, and connecting the private sector to state and local decision makers to accelerate growth for her clients. For the last 27 years while at Government Executive, she refined growth strategies and proved you can make public-sector publishing both useful and profitable.“I've been impressed with the value GovNavigators provides to this community and the organizations they serve,” said Sirpis. “My job will be to make sure they’re making an even bigger impact for their current and future clients.”As Chief Strategy Officer, Sirpis will focus on sharpening GovNavigators’ offerings and amplifying the value clients get from the firm. She will align business development, marketing, and policy analysis so that clients not only understand the shifting landscape of government priorities but can act on them quickly. Her role includes refining the firm’s go-to-market strategy, building partnerships that extend client reach, and ensuring GovNavigators’ insights translate into measurable outcomes.“I never dreamed we’d be lucky enough to lure Hilery to GovNavigators,” said Robert Shea, the company’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Her experience and instincts will not only sharpen our strategy but also give our clients a significant edge in how they engage with government.”“Hilery joining is a big win for us and the organizations we serve,” added Adam Hughes, President and Co-Founder. “She’s got the chops, the instincts, and, perhaps most importantly, the patience to work with us!”GovNavigators is a small but mighty firm that guides clients through the complexities of government to help them grow. We specialize in policy analysis, advocacy, marketing, communications, and business development support for organizations that serve government.

