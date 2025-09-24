Karns & Karns Personal Injury Attorneys Opens New Office in Temecula California

The law firm of Karns & Karns, led by founders Mike and Bill Karns, has a long-standing reputation for holding corporations accountable and winning complex cases. Founding partners Mike and Bill Karns.

Award-winning law firm expands its expert advocacy to the Inland Empire, providing comprehensive legal support for victims of negligence.

Our firm’s expansion into Southern California is a direct response to our mission to serve our clients” — Mike Karns

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , a premier leader in plaintiff’s law, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest office at 41877 Enterprise Cir N, #205, Temecula, CA 92590. This strategic expansion solidifies the firm’s deep-seated commitment to increasing access to justice for victims of negligence throughout Southern California and the flourishing Inland Empire region. The new Temecula office is poised to become a vital hub, providing expert legal counsel for individuals and families who have suffered life-altering injuries or loss.The establishment of this new location is a direct response to the remarkable growth of the Temecula Valley. With its booming residential communities and dynamic roadways, the area has a growing need for steadfast legal advocates who possess the resources to take on powerful insurance companies. The dedicated legal team at Karns & Karns is uniquely equipped to meet this demand, offering an unwavering commitment to securing maximum compensation and providing a compassionate, client-centered experience. The firm’s comprehensive services will cover a wide range of personal injury cases, including intricate matters involving car, truck, rideshare, and motorcycle accidents, as well as sensitive cases of wrongful death and slip & fall injuries.A Legacy of Relentless AdvocacyFounded by brothers Michael and Bill Karns, the firm was built on a shared vision to create a law firm that would stand in a class of its own—one that would not be intimidated by large corporations or insurance giants. They built their practice on a foundation of integrity and a personal dedication to each client’s story, recognizing that behind every case file is a human being whose life has been irrevocably altered.Over the years, the firm’s success has been exceptional. With over 2,500 five-star reviews from satisfied clients, Karns & Karns has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver on its promise. The firm has successfully secured over $600 million in settlements and verdicts, a staggering figure that is a testament to the team’s legal acumen and tireless efforts.This impressive track record has not gone unnoticed. The firm was recently honored as the "Best Up-and-Coming Law Firm" in Southern California and was recognized as a "Best Law Firm" of 2025. Furthermore, founding partners Michael and Bill Karns were named to The Best Lawyers in Americafor the sixth consecutive year, a prestigious peer-reviewed honor that speaks volumes about their sustained excellence and the respect they command within the legal community.Expanding Practice to Serve the Most VulnerableIn recent years, Karns & Karns has broadened its scope to address some of the most sensitive and challenging areas of plaintiff’s law. This is a reflection of the firm's core mission to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society. In addition to its expertise in catastrophic injury and accident cases, the firm has established a robust practice dedicated to representing survivors of foster care abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, and sexual harassment in rideshare vehicles These cases require a unique approach—one that is not only legally sound but also deeply compassionate and trauma-informed. The attorneys at Karns & Karns understand the immense courage it takes for survivors to come forward. They are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment, handling every aspect of the legal process with the utmost discretion and care to help survivors find a path toward healing and accountability.The Client Journey: A Partnership in RecoveryAt Karns & Karns, the legal process is designed to be a partnership. The firm operates on a no-win, no-fee policy, ensuring that financial concerns never stand in the way of seeking justice. Initial consultations are always free, providing an opportunity for prospective clients to have their questions answered without any pressure or obligation.Once retained, the Karns & Karns team handles every single aspect of the case. They work directly with medical providers to manage bills, negotiate aggressively with insurance companies, and meticulously prepare every detail for court. This dedication allows clients to focus on their physical and emotional recovery, knowing that the legal heavy lifting is being managed by a team of experienced professionals."Our firm’s expansion into Southern California is a direct response to our mission to serve our clients," said Michael Karns, founding partner. "We are committed to increasing our capacity to assist clients throughout the state, and this new location allows us to deliver a higher level of service to those who need it most. We are not just opening an office; we are establishing a presence in a community we are excited to call home."With this latest expansion, Karns & Karns reaffirms its position as a leading personal injury law firm, poised to continue its legacy of fighting for the rights of those who have been harmed by the negligence of others.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysKarns & Karns stands as a premier personal injury law firm, dedicated to helping clients navigate the legal process and secure the justice they deserve. With a widespread presence across California, Nevada, and Texas, the firm brings extensive legal experience and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for every client. Karns & Karns is nationally recognized for its tireless advocacy, impressive track record, and deep-seated commitment to its clients and the communities it serves.Contact:Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysPhone: (1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.