Melt-to-Make™ to Showcase Innovative Gummy Manufacturing Technology at SupplySide Global in Las Vegas

Melt-to-Make™ will showcase its innovative gummy manufacturing technology at SupplySide Global in Las Vegas. The company takes the guesswork out of formulation, offering a clean, simple foundation free from artificial colors, flavors, and harmful sweeteners. Melt-to-Make™'s innovative gummy base system is a cutting-edge delivery format that enables brands and manufacturers to easily produce customizable, all-natural gummies. Sarah Walker-McLaughlin, MS, RD, is the Co-founder and Vice President of Melt-to-Make™, and a Board-Certified Registered Dietitian with degrees in Nutrition from the University of Vermont (BS) and the University of New Hampshire (MS). Melt-to-Make™ specializes in making innovative patent-pending gummy bases that simplify the process of manufacturing all-natural gummies at scale. By utilizing the company's Gelatin and Pectin Gummy Bases, brands can manufacture with more consistency and less mistakes. Melt-to-Make™ formulations contain all-natural flavors and colors that support clean-label product development. By eliminating synthetic dyes and artificial additives, the company provides a reliable base that meets the growing demand for “better-for-you” products.

Melt-to-Make™ empowers companies to produce top-notch gummies at scale using all-natural flavors and colors.

Whether you're an established brand or a startup seeking scalable production solutions, our platform empowers you to create clean-label, consumer-friendly products and scale very quickly” — Melt-to-Make co-founder and nutritionist, Sara McLaughlin, MS, RD

NORTHAMPTON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melt-to-Make™, a pioneer in on-demand supplement manufacturing solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming SupplySide Global trade show in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, October 27-30, 2025.SupplySide Global, the premier gathering for health and nutrition professionals, brings together leaders from the dietary supplement, food, beverage, personal care, and sports nutrition industries.Melt-to-Make specializes in simplifying the manufacturing of all-natural gummy bases with an unflavored gummy base and a wide variety of all-natural flavored gummy bases crafted with only the highest quality ingredients. The company’s dedication to quality ensures a superior product that customers can rely on.Melt-to-Make will be exhibiting its innovative gummy base system, a cutting-edge delivery format that enables brands and manufacturers to easily produce customizable, all-natural gummies with consistent quality and efficiency. With Melt-to-Make’s formula, companies can bring their product to market faster with gummy bases that are 90% complete, simplifying the production process and saving valuable time and money.Visit Melt-to-Make’s booth, number 3175, to experience:-Visual demos of the Melt-to-Make™ base material and production process-Finished gummy samples featuring popular flavor profiles-One-on-one consultations on how to integrate Melt-to-Make technology into your product line"Our mission is to simplify and modernize supplement manufacturing," said Melt-to-Make co-founder and nutritionist, Sarah McLaughlin. “Whether you're an established brand looking for innovative delivery systems or a startup seeking scalable production solutions, our platform empowers you to create clean-label, consumer-friendly products and scale very quickly."Melt-to-Make invites formulators, brand owners, contract manufacturers, and industry innovators to discover how its unique meltable base opens new possibilities for cannabis, hemp, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical businesses.About Melt-to-Make™Founded in 2018 in Northampton, Massachusetts, by Tim Van Epps, along with partners Sarah McLaughlin and Jake Goodyear, Melt-to-Make™ specializes in producing innovative, patent-pending gummy bases designed to simplify large-batch gummy manufacturing. By offering professionally formulated gelatin and pectin bases that are 90% complete, the company enables manufacturers to produce gummies faster, easier, and with greater consistency.Melt-to-Make is committed to using all-natural ingredients and colors, ensuring a superior product that meets diverse consumer preferences, including vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO options. Serving B2B customers across the U.S. and in 15 countries, Melt-to-Make provides comprehensive support, including equipment lists, training videos, custom formulations, and on-site technical assistance, empowering businesses to focus on innovation and growth.For more information, visit www.melt-to-make.com or contact 1-800-241-0341.​

