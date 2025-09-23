Lombard Veterinary Hospital Rehabilitation Department Celebrates One Year of Healing Illinois' Pets

The Rehab Team: Dr. Lipinski, Dr. Ludwig, and Dr. Anders A dog recieving care at the Lombard Veterinary Hospital Rehabilitation Department Lombard Veterinary Hospital Rehabilitation Department Dog recieveing care at Lombard Veterinary Hospital

Helping over 100 pets overcome mobility challenges, LVH marks one year of advanced rehab care led by expert therapists and veterinarians.

Our care is rooted in family, trust, and community. It’s an honor to continue that tradition while expanding the services we offer.” — Dr. Grace Ludwig

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lombard Veterinary Hospital (LVH) is proud to celebrate the first anniversary of its Animal Rehabilitation Department , a program dedicated to helping pets move, heal, and thrive through personalized physical therapy and advanced rehabilitation services. In just one year, the department has helped more than 100 pets overcome arthritis, CCL tears, neurologic injuries, and other mobility challenges.Led by Dr. Grace Ludwig, PT, DPT, CVMRT , the program integrates evidence-based physical therapy with compassionate care to deliver exceptional outcomes. “As a Doctor of Physical Therapy with a background in neurologic and orthopedic care, I’ve seen firsthand the power of movement to heal,” said Dr. Ludwig. “Bringing that approach to animals has been incredibly rewarding. Our goal is always to empower pet owners with the tools and knowledge to support their pet’s recovery.”LVH’s rehabilitation program stands out for its close collaboration between rehab therapists and veterinarians, ensuring quick referrals, coordinated treatment, and individualized care plans. Dr. Megan Britton, DVM, Associate Veterinarian at Lombard Veterinary Hospital, who works in collaboration with the Animal Rehabilitation Department, said, "I've seen firsthand the incredible difference our rehab department makes for many of our patients. Dr. Grace and Dr. Jenna work closely with our veterinary team, and their collaboration allows us to provide the highest level of care."This teamwork, paired with LVH’s family legacy of service since 1959, reflects the hospital’s long-standing mission of doing what’s best for every animal. “Our care is rooted in family, trust, and community,” said Dr. Ludwig. “It’s an honor to continue that tradition while expanding the services we offer.”The impact of the program is clear in the numerous patient success stories local pet owners have shared. Luna, a senior Boston Terrier struggling with age-related mobility issues, regained confidence and activity through rehab. “We’ve seen so much improvement — she’s happier and more mobile than we ever expected,” her owner shared. Another family credits rehab for turning around their dog’s recovery after a CCL rupture, sharing, “We were hesitant about surgery due to her age, but rehab changed everything. She’s more lively now and eager to walk — we just wish we had started sooner.”Beyond clinical care, LVH fosters community connection with events like Cat Yoga, Tails on the Trails, scent work workshops, and its weekly Run/Walk Club. These programs bring together pet owners while highlighting the role of movement in both animal and human wellness.As the Rehabilitation Department enters its second year, LVH remains committed to helping more pets live longer, healthier, and more active lives. “It truly takes a village,” said Dr. Ludwig. “We’re honored to walk alongside each pet and family, and we can’t wait to see the impact we make in the years ahead.”For more information about Lombard Veterinary Hospital ’s Animal Rehabilitation Department or to book an appointment, visit www.lombardvet.com About Lombard Veterinary HospitalLombard Veterinary Hospital has been serving the community since 1959, offering compassionate, comprehensive care for dogs and cats. With a full range of services including preventive care, diagnostics, surgery, and rehabilitation, LVH is committed to empowering the human-animal bond and providing every pet with the best care through every stage of life.About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is the leading online platform that connects pet owners with local veterinarians. Founded by veterinarians and tech experts, GeniusVets aims to bridge the gap between pet owners and the veterinary community by offering a reliable online resource; while providing veterinary practices with the most up-to-date marketing tools and strategies to engage pet owners in their community. With a focus on quality and trust, GeniusVets is committed to all pet lovers so that they will receive the best possible care and resources within its domain. For more information about GeniusVets, visit www.geniusvets.com

