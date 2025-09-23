Panhandle hunters: Nearly 30,000 acres removed from Large Tracts Program after sale between Stimson Lumber and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe

Since December 2024, close to 30,000 acres of private land enrolled in the Large Tracts Program has been sold by Stimson Lumber to the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. The land is located on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation and has always been an important part of the Tribe’s homeland.

The sale of the lands has resulted in their removal from the Large Tracts Program, making them no longer accessible by the general public under the program. Entering any private land while access is closed or restricted is trespassing.

For more information about hunting on lands owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, hunters are encouraged to contact the Tribe directly.

All of the 30,000 acres sold are located in the Panhandle Region’s Game Management Unit 5, south of Coeur d’Alene. Please review the map below or visit the Idaho Hunt Planner to view all changes to parcel accessibility in the Large Tracts Program.