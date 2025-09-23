Maryland Horse Park System Launches New Website to Showcase Equine Tourism and Horse Industry Assets

September 23, 2025

Annapolis, MD (September 23, 2025) – In celebration of Maryland Horse Month starting October 1st, the Maryland Horse Industry Board, an advisory board under the Maryland Department of Agriculture promoting and regulating the Maryland horse industry, has announced the official launch of MarylandHorsePark.org. This new digital hub is designed to highlight Maryland’s world-class equine venues, educational resources, and tourism opportunities. The website was made possible through a grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce Offices of Tourism & Film.

MarylandHorsePark.org serves as the first-ever centralized platform to tell the story of the Maryland Horse Park System, which unites four “pillars” of equestrian excellence including:

Fair Hill Special Events Zone – home of the annual Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, one of only two CCI5*-L eventing competitions in the United States as well as The Races at Fair Hill.

Prince George’s Equestrian Center – a premier competition venue hosting national and international shows – Including the Washington International Horse Show, Capital Challenge Horse Show & the Bill Picket Rodeo

Maryland Horse Library & Education Center – preserving equine history and providing educational programming.

Pimlico Race Course Redevelopment – the home of the Preakness Stakes and a centerpiece for urban equine tourism.

“MarylandHorsePark.org is more than a website—it’s an invitation,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “It opens the barn doors to our state’s equine assets, connecting visitors, families, and enthusiasts to experiences that strengthen tourism, preserve open space, and support our thriving horse ecosystem.”

With Maryland’s horse industry valued at $2.9 billion annually and ranking among the state’s top agricultural and tourism sectors, this new website will provide an accessible gateway for both Maryland residents and visitors. Features of the site include:

Planning trips to Maryland’s signature horse venues and riding trails

Finding a Horse Discovery Center, licensed stables and organizations

Discovering equine events and attractions across the state

Accessing educational materials about the industry’s economic, environmental, and cultural impact

Staying informed about upcoming initiatives, including October Horse Month and the Preakness Festival Farm Tours

The website launch is part of a multi-year strategic plan supported by the Maryland Office of Tourism to position Maryland as a premier equestrian destination. It will serve as a vital marketing and educational tool, attracting travelers, supporting local businesses, and spotlighting the state’s leadership in equine sports, heritage, and innovation.

“As my predecessor, Ross Peddicord, always has said ‘All of Maryland is Horse Park’ and now we have a digital home to make this dream a reality after 20 years of discussions!” said Anne Litz, Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board.

For more information and to explore Maryland’s equine destinations, please visit www.MarylandHorsePark.org. For more information about the Maryland Horse Industry Board, please contact MHIB Executive Director Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or 667-408-0407.

