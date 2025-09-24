Southeastern Hose Partners with Local Schools

Industry leader supporting CTAE student development for West Georgia schools

We are committed to ensuring we give back to West Georgia schools by investing into students early in their careers.” — Southeastern Hose President Bill Travis

BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Hose , a leading hose and expansion joint manufacturer, is excited to share its partnership with local schools including Cedartown High School, Bremen High School, and West Georgia Technical College. The manufacturer is uplifting CTAE (Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education) programs and local welding students with leadership serving on various advisory committees.The leadership at Southeastern Hose is dedicated to supporting local students and programs that serve to uplift manufacturing in West Georgia and support students as they enter the workforce. Examples of the company’s commitment include:- Southeastern Hose Plant Manager Jeff Barnett serves on the Cedartown High School advisory committee for the welding school program taught by Matt Hayden.- In addition, Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis was a past CTAE student at Bremen High School and now serves on the CTAE advisory board.- Southeastern Hose has also partnered with West Georgia Technical College’s (WGTC) welding program to be a comprehensive resource for internships and sponsorships. In turn, WGTC provides a pipeline of welders into Southeastern Hose, allowing the manufacturer to hire locally and benefit the local community.“Being an industry leader is synonymous with supporting and uplifting the community,” Southeastern Hose President Bill Travis said. “We are able to provide best-in-class products and offerings by investing time and effort into our workforce. We are committed to ensuring we give back to West Georgia schools by investing into students early in their careers.”Since its establishment in 1963, Southeastern Hose has become a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 750 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed.For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit www.sehose.com

