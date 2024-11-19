Brian Zotti Named to San Diego Business Journal’s 2024 500 Most Influential People for Second Consecutive Year

Brian Zotti, CEO and President of Options For All

When people feel valued, everything else falls into place.” — Brian Zotti

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options For All (OFA) is proud to announce that Brian Zotti, President and CEO, has been named to the San Diego Business Journal ’s 2024 SD500 Most Influential People in San Diego, marking his second year on this prestigious list. Recognized for his dedication to empowering adults with disabilities and for his substantial contributions to the community, Zotti’s leadership continues to shape both Options For All and the larger San Diego region.Why Zotti was HonoredFor nearly four years, Zotti has led Options For All, an organization dedicated to empowering over 1,700 adults with disabilities across California to live without limits. Under his leadership, OFA has grown its statewide reach, now operating with a team of over 400 committed employees. Zotti’s strategic oversight and visionary direction have transformed OFA into one of the state’s most impactful organizations in the disability services sector.Zotti’s influence extends beyond OFA; he was appointed to California's Master Plan on Developmental Services by the California Secretary of Health and Human Services, a testament to his commitment to improving services and resources for adults with disabilities. Additionally, he has been named a San Diego Business Journal Mentor of the Year, CEO of the Year finalist, and LGBTQ+ Person of Influence. OFA itself has been recognized as a finalist for Nonprofit of the Year and a Best Place to Work, reflecting Zotti’s emphasis on cultivating a workplace where every team member feels valued.Social Impact and Community InvolvementBeyond his role at OFA, Zotti serves the San Diego community in numerous ways. He sits on the board of San Diego Pride, where he chairs the Audit Committee, and he is a valued contributor to the research advisory council at Harvard Business Review. His leadership in these roles underscores his commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting causes that promote equity, diversity, and community empowerment.Inspiration in LeadershipBrian Zotti’s focus on building a supportive and values-driven organizational culture has made a lasting impact on Options For All’s internal community. "Putting people first is essential," says Zotti. "When people feel valued, everything else falls into place." This philosophy aligns with OFA’s core values and commitment to creating a workplace where team members feel empowered to achieve their best.Justen Stevens, Employee Experience Manager at Options For All, echoes Zotti’s message of a values-driven culture, stating, "Culture is not the weather; it doesn’t just happen. Every team member plays a part in making it something special."About Options For AllOptions For All is a leading nonprofit organization that empowers adults with disabilities to live fulfilling, self-directed lives through vocational training, community integration, and skill development. With operations spanning California, Options For All is committed to building a community where everyone can live a life without limits.

