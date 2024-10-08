Options For All Partners with Project Search and LEGOLAND® California Resort to Empower Young Adults with Disabilities

Options For All and LEGOLAND® California Resort are building careers one brick at a time

Employment is a critical component for any person to develop relationships, build self-confidence, create financial security and independence, and to live a healthier and happier life.” — President and CEO of Options For All Brian Zotti

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options For All (OFA), a leading provider of services for adults with disabilities, is excited to announce a partnership with LEGOLANDCalifornia Resort, Project SEARCH, the Department of Rehabilitation, and the San Diego Regional Center. This collaboration will prepare young adults with disabilities, between the ages of 18 – 30, for success in competitive integrated employment, marking OFA and LEGOLAND California as the first Project SEARCH partners in San Diego.Through this innovative program, young adults with disabilities will receive hands-on training and real-world work experience at LEGOLAND California, equipping them with meaningful learning opportunities and essential operating skills. This initiative will significantly expand OFA's Employment Services program portfolio, providing participants with the tools they need to thrive in the workforce."Employment is a critical component for any person to develop relationships, build self-confidence, create financial security and independence, and to live a healthier and happier life," said President and CEO of Options For All Brian Zotti. "We are thrilled to partner with Project SEARCH and LEGOLAND California Resort to create new pathways to success for young adults with disabilities. This program embodies our mission to support individuals in achieving their full potential and living a life without limits."LEGOLAND California will host approximately ten individuals beginning Oct. 1 in this comprehensive transition-to-work program. Following the training program, the candidates have potential to be hired at the Resort or transition their learned skills to other roles outside of the family theme Park.“At LEGOLAND California, we believe in the power of inclusion and diversity. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to ensuring awesome is for everyone,” said leader of DEI at LEGOLAND California Resort Diane De Rudder. “We are proud to provide young adults with disabilities the opportunity to gain hands-on training and real-world work experience, in various departments throughout the Resort, equipping them with essential skills.”Options For All and Project SEARCH work together to create comprehensive career pathways for individuals with disabilities, integrating the strengths of both organizations. While the traditional Project SEARCH program is for students transitioning from school to work, the adult model caters to individuals beyond school age who still face challenges finding and keepingemployment. The Project SEARCH Adult Model is an adaptation of the core program designed for adults with disabilities who are seeking employment opportunities.OFA plays a crucial role in expanding the reach of the Project SEARCH Adult Model by providing additional resources, training, and post-program support. This partnership ensures that adults with disabilities not only gain experience during their internships, but also receive the necessary long-term support to maintain employment and achieve greater independence. To learn more about Project Search, visit: www.projectsearch.us/ ###Options For AllOptions For All is a California-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to live a life without limits. With a mission to create inclusive environments where everyone belongs, Options For All offers comprehensive programs that promote independence, employment, film and media arts, and community engagement. Recognized as a Best Place to Work, Options For All is an award-winning leader in transforming the lives of adults with disabilities and their communities.Project SEARCHProject Search is a cutting-edge program designed to empower individuals through immersive, hands-on experiences in real-world environments. Our mission is to bridge the gap between education and career by providing students and job seekers with the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace. We partner with leading businesses and organizations to offer internships, workshops, and specialized training, creating pathways to meaningful employment and professional growth.About LEGOLANDCalifornia ResortLEGOLANDCalifornia Resort includes LEGOLANDCalifornia, SEA LIFEaquarium, LEGOLANDWater Park, LEGOLANDHotel and LEGOLANDCastle Hotel. All are geared for families with children between the ages of 2 and 12. At LEGOLANDCalifornia, you’ll find more than 60 rides, shows and attractions including the new land, Dino Valley that features three rides, an interactive build and play area and new costume characters. The family theme park also includes the new LEGOFerrari Build & Race and The LEGOMOVIE™ WORLD based on the blockbuster films The LEGOMovie™ and The LEGOMovie™ 2: The Second Part. Discover the world’s first LEGO version of San Diego in Miniland USA with a realistic 30-foot beach, streets lined with 120 palm trees, and 55 San Diego landmarks, including The Rady Shell, Petco Park and Coronado Bridge. LEGOLANDWater Park features more than seven slides, sandy beaches and the unique Build-A-Raft River plus Pirate Reef and LEGOLegends of CHIMA Water Park comprising 10 acres of water fun! The nation’s first LEGOLANDHotel features 250 rooms, all themed either as pirate, adventure, kingdom, LEGOFriends and LEGONINJAGO™! North America’s first LEGOLANDCastle Hotel features 250 rooms, fully themed as Knights and Dragons, Royal Princess and Magic Wizard. LEGOLAND California is a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. For more information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com or call (760) 918-LEGO (5346).About Merlin EntertainmentsMerlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-center gateway attractions and LEGOLANDResorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGOGroup, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences. See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

