Foundation Lane Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Foundation Lane for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) program in Massachusetts.

This newly accredited organization offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its program was evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.

"Accreditation is not just a label; it's a promise to our clients and the industry that we will consistently meet and exceed the highest standards, delivering quality and reliability in all that we do," says Janine Howe, owner and executive director.

She added, "Our accreditation serves as a symbol of trust and reliability, assuring our clients that we adhere to the most rigorous standards, providing them with the peace of mind they deserve."

Foundation Lane is a small, Massachusetts-based provider that implements natural environment teaching and a child-led model to support clients in achieving their full potential. Through the creation of individualized treatment plans and the use of a family-centered approach, Foundation Lane prioritizes each child’s unique strengths and addresses their challenges- working to support the reinforcement of skills outside of therapy sessions- where long-term success occurs.

“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Foundation Lane underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”

ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review. ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.

