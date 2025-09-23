Evfarmer Announces $40 Million Investment in Sierra Leone to Advance Local Agriculture

Evfarmer Sierra Leone Evfarmer Sierra Leone Evfarmer Capital Limited

Evfarmer announces a $40M investment in Sierra Leone to enhance agriculture, create jobs, and expand global market access for local farmers.

FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evfarmer , a globally recognized agricultural company, announced plans to invest USD 40 million in Sierra Leone as part of its efforts to identify and support high-quality local agricultural projects. This significant initiative reflects Evfarmer’s long-term confidence in Africa’s agricultural sector and is expected to generate new opportunities for farmers and the broader agricultural value chain.According to Evfarmer’s management, Sierra Leone is endowed with fertile land and rich agricultural resources, yet faces persistent challenges in financing, technology, and modern management. The investment will focus on high-potential local projects, including staple crops, cash crops, and specialty agricultural products. Evfarmer will also introduce advanced farming technologies and training programs designed to help local farmers increase yields and improve incomes.“We believe this investment will help usher Sierra Leone’s agriculture into a new phase of growth, enabling the sector to become a key driver of national economic development,” said a spokesperson for Evfarmer. “This is not only an investment plan, but also a demonstration of our long-term commitment to local communities.”As the project progresses, Evfarmer intends to expand international cooperation by introducing additional capital, talent, and upstream and downstream resources into Sierra Leone. The company’s strategic goal is to establish a comprehensive agricultural ecosystem covering processing, logistics, and sales, thereby bringing Sierra Leone’s premium agricultural products to global markets. In the long term, Evfarmer plans to develop Sierra Leone into its largest operational hub in West Africa, radiating growth to neighboring countries and contributing to a new era of agricultural development across the continent.Industry experts note that Evfarmer’s financial and technological input will not only enhance local agricultural infrastructure and strengthen the competitiveness of Sierra Leone’s products in international markets, but will also create hundreds of thousands of jobs. The initiative is expected to generate new income streams for farmers and agricultural workers, stimulate rural economies, and improve living standards for households across the country.Mohamed Kamara, a representative of local farmers, welcomed the announcement: “The arrival of Evfarmer gives us hope. In the past, we worked tirelessly but lacked the capital and technology to improve our yields, and our incomes remained low. With this large-scale investment, we can finally increase production, raise our earnings, and secure a brighter future for our children.”Evfarmer’s team is currently in discussions with relevant authorities, agricultural enterprises, and community representatives to ensure effective implementation of the investment, which will be rolled out gradually over the coming years.This initiative is regarded as a key milestone in Evfarmer’s global strategy and is expected to become a landmark project in the modernization of agriculture in Sierra Leone and across Africa.

