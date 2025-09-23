NEW PHASE OF TITANIC PROJECT WILL UNLOCK MORE SECRETS FROM THE DEEP

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For high-res images, click here RMS Titanic Inc. (RMST) and the Michigan nonprofit Center for Maritime & Underwater Resource Management (CMURM) are bringing together world-renowned experts to launch a new research project. Based on 40 years of expedition documentation and incorporating cutting-edge analyses, the project brings enhanced understanding of Titanic’s wrecksite and initiates a new era in stewardship.The Titanic Mapping Project, begun in 2006, aims to create the most complete picture ever of the debris field and wrecksite by analyzing clues about how the Ship separated and spilled her contents onto the ocean floor. The project will use and generate updated maps, expert analyses, and advanced computer modeling to better explain how Titanic sank and what has changed since.Working with Michigan State University data scientists and Titanic expedition experts, some of whom have participated in Titanic recovery expeditions and spent years analyzing data collected from the wrecksite, the team will:• Improve the accuracy and completeness of debris field maps using information from past dives and new technology• Create comparative diagrams of the Ship identifying the origin points of artifacts• Conduct spatial analyses of recovered artifacts and artifacts remaining on the ocean floor• Complete a hydrodynamics study to model the descent of materials as they fell through the water column• Use this research to better understand the sinking and formation of the debris fieldAs we enter this exciting new chapter in Titanic research, plans are underway for an exclusive event that will unite leading experts, visionaries, and invited guests for an experience designed to shed new light on Titanic’s story and shape the future of maritime explorationWith nearly 40 years of stewardship in our role as salvor-in-possession, RMST continues to lead the global effort in advancing Titanic research, preserving the Ship’s legacy, and deepening public understanding of her story.About RMS Titanic Inc.The mission of RMS Titanic Inc. (RMST) is to preserve the legacy of Titanic’s maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About CMURMThe Center for Maritime & Underwater Resource Management’s (CMURM) mission is to assist and enable businesses, communities, and governments in making the often-difficult decisions necessary to wisely use and preserve their precious maritime heritage as well as sustain coastal tourism and other economic benefits. It accomplishes this mission through outreach education, academic-quality scientific studies, and other relevant services. CMURM was founded in 1994 as an academic center in the Michigan State University Department of Park, Recreation and Tourism Resources. In 2000, CMURM was launched as an IRS Section 501(c)(3) charitable scientific and educational organization to better serve the needs of those involved in research, management, and development of maritime heritage and other coastal and underwater resources.

