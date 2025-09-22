TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW FOR 2026 PERFOMANCES OF ALL FIVE LAS VEGAS RESIDENT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PRODUCTIONS

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For assets, click here Tickets for performances of all Las Vegas resident Cirque du Soleil productions through 2026, are on sale now. Audiences can now secure their seats for performances in the new year for five iconic shows including Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, “O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino, KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino.Each Las Vegas resident production features unique acts and atmospheres allowing guests to see a show tailored for them. From the jaw-dropping acrobatic feats of Mystère, to the high-action plot of KÀ, the iconic music and dances featured in Michael Jackson ONE, comedic elements of Mad Apple and the breathtaking aquatic performances at “O,” there is sure to be a show for every kind of visitor.Since its founding in June 1984, Cirque du Soleil has transformed from a small troupe of Quebec street performers into a global entertainment phenomenon. Having premiered in Las Vegas over 30 years ago, Cirque du Soleil has continued to stun millions of audience members and maintain its title of being the largest producer of live entertainment. With a diverse portfolio of resident productions along the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, Cirque du Soleil offers a variety of unique show experiences for all guests.2026 Show Schedules:KÀ• SHOW SCHEDULE: Monday – Wednesday: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Saturday – Sunday: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.• DARK DAYS: Thursday and FridayMad Apple• SHOW SCHEDULE: Tuesday – Saturday: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.• DARK DAYS: Sunday and MondayMichael Jackson ONE• SHOW SCHEDULE: Thursday – Monday: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.• DARK DAYS: Tuesday and WednesdayMystère• SHOW SCHEDULE: Friday – Tuesday: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.• DARK DAYS: Wednesday and Thursday"O"• SHOW SCHEDULE: Wednesday – Sunday: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.• DARK DAYS: Monday and TuesdayTo purchase tickets for 2026 showtimes and for more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com ###About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment GroupCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

