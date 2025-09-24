PERSONAL MANAGERS HALL OF FAME TO INDUCT 2025 CLASS INDUCTEES IN LAS VEGAS ON OCT. 22

Their induction is a celebration of leadership, innovation, and timeless influence—hallmarks of what personal management contributes to the entertainment world.” — Clinton Ford Billups Jr., NCOPM national President

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Personal Managers Hall of Fame will honor its 2025 class of inductees at a Red-Carpet Reception and Gala Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas (4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103).Tickets for the event and additional information on the 2025 class of inductees are available at www.personalmanagershalloffame.org Established in 2015 by the National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM), the Hall of Fame represents the highest honor in personal management, recognizing outstanding leaders in entertainment, music, and talent management.This year’s distinguished inductees include:• Glenn Alai, personal manager for Penn & Teller, Las Vegas• Bill Aucoin, former manager for KISS and Billy Idol (posthumous)• Tony Conway, CEO of Conway Entertainment Group, Nashville• Howard Klein, co-founding partner of 3 Arts Entertainment, Beverly Hills• Stuart Ross, veteran festival producer and music manager, Los Angeles• Michael Rotenberg, co-founding partner of 3 Arts Entertainment, Beverly Hills• Joe Stabile, former manager for comedian Jerry Lewis (posthumous)• Burt Stein, partner of Gold Mountain Entertainment, Nashville• Erwin Stoff, co-founding partner of 3 Arts Entertainment, Beverly Hills“These individuals have guided careers, shaped talents, negotiated changing media landscapes, and mentored others in an industry that never stands still,” said Clinton Ford Billups Jr., NCOPM national president. “Their induction is a celebration of leadership, innovation, and timeless influence—hallmarks of what personal management contributes to the entertainment world.”The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place during Personal Managers Interchange 2025, NCOPM’s national networking conference for managers in entertainment, music, and talent. Tickets for the Hall of Fame event are sold separately. Reservations are required, and seating is limited.Tickets are available at www.personalmanagershalloffame.org About the Personal Managers Hall of FameFounded in 2015 by NCOPM—the nation’s oldest trade association for personal managers—the Hall of Fame honors those who have made lasting contributions to entertainment through their leadership, influence, and dedication to artists’ careers. Since 1957, NCOPM has been the voice of personal managers, advocating for their role and recognition in shaping the entertainment, music, and talent industries.For media requests, please contact:

