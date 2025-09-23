Clean Up Atlanta Clean Up Atlanta Group of Volunteers (Piedmont Park) Clean Up Atlanta (Donate)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🧹 Clean Up Atlanta Launches Fall 2025 Campaign to Prepare City for 2026 FIFA World Cup In Partnership with The ATL Now , Promote Atlanta, and The Atlanta Foundation PartnershipClean Up Atlanta, the city’s leading grassroots environmental initiative, is proud to announce the launch of its Fall 2025 Campaign—a bold, collaborative effort to clean, beautify, and energize Atlanta ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With global attention turning to Atlanta next summer, this campaign aims to ensure the city is not only ready to host the world, but to impress it.In partnership with The ATL Now, Promote Atlanta, and The Atlanta Foundation Partnership, Clean Up Atlanta will mobilize thousands of volunteers, local businesses, and civic leaders to tackle litter, enhance green spaces, and promote sustainability across key neighborhoods and tourist corridors.“This is Atlanta’s moment to shine,” said Mark Johnson, Director of Clean Up Atlanta. “With the support of our incredible partners, we’re not just cleaning up—we’re building a legacy of pride, unity, and environmental stewardship.”💼 Sponsorship Opportunities: Invest in Atlanta’s Global MomentTo scale its impact, Clean Up Atlanta is actively seeking financial sponsors to support logistics, equipment, volunteer coordination, and educational outreach. Sponsorship tiers offer brand visibility, naming rights for cleanup events, and VIP access to the (pending) Black Tie Legacy Gala in Spring 2026.Our sponsors will join a powerful coalition of changemakers committed to sustainability, civic pride, and global hospitality. Interested organizations can contact Mark@CleanupAtlanta.org or call (770) 568-4500.🌍 Why It MattersAtlanta is one of the official host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with matches kicking off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next June. Clean Up Atlanta’s campaign aligns with broader city efforts to enhance infrastructure, public safety, and community engagement ahead of the events next summer.Together, with the support of The ATL Now, Promote Atlanta, and The Atlanta Foundation Partnership, Clean Up Atlanta is turning civic pride into action—and inviting the world to witness a cleaner, greener, and more united Atlanta.For more information, volunteer sign-ups, or to make a donation, visit Clean Up Atlanta’s official site.Mark@CleanupAtlanta.orgPhone (770) 568-4500.

