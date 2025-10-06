The Love Doctor Movie Premiere Set for October 18,2025 (Atlanta, Georgia)

The Love Doctor (Atlanta Movie Premiere) The Love Doctor (Atlanta Movie Premiere) You are invited! The Love Doctor (Atlanta Movie Premiere)

Atlanta Gets Ready to Fall in Love: The Love Doctor Movie Premiere Set for October 18,2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 💘 Atlanta Gets Ready to Fall in Love: The Love Doctor Movie Premiere Set for October 18By Mark Arnold | The ATL Now & Global Media TodayAtlanta’s film lovers, romantics, and red carpet regulars—mark your calendars. On Saturday, October 18, 2025, the city will host the exclusive premiere of The Love Doctor, a heartwarming romantic comedy that promises to deliver laughter, tears, and a whole lot of love. The event will take place at the stylish Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs, with media coverage provided by The ATL Now and Global Media Today.Whether you're a fan of feel-good films or just looking for a night out with flair, this premiere is set to be one of Atlanta’s most memorable cinematic events of the season.🎬 About the FilmThe Love Doctor follows the journey of a charismatic relationship expert whose own love life is anything but perfect. With a blend of humor, vulnerability, and unexpected twists, the film explores the messy beauty of modern relationships and the healing power of self-discovery.“It’s a story that reminds us all—love isn’t always easy, but it’s always worth it,” says the film’s creative team.📸 Premiere Night ScheduleLocation: 📍 Sandy Springs Cinema & Taphouse 5920 Roswell Rd, Unit C-103 Sandy Springs, GA 30328Red Carpet: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Step into the spotlight and mingle with cast, crew, and Atlanta’s media elite.Movie Screening: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM Be among the first to experience The Love Doctor on the big screen. 🎟️ Tickets for media: $20🎉 Afterparty CelebrationLocation: 📍 The Perfect Note Atlanta 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Unit 116 Marietta, GA 30067Time: 9:30 PM – Midnight Celebrate the premiere with music, cocktails, and good company. 🎟️ Tickets for media: $20🎟️ Ticket InfoSecure your spot for both the premiere and the afterparty at the links below:Tickets can be purchased at:VIP and donation packages are also available, supporting the DJ Rowell Foundation. Options include priority access, afterparty perks, and public recognition.Whether you're coming for the film, the fashion, or the fellowship, The Love Doctor premiere is your chance to be part of something special. So grab your popcorn, dress to impress, and get ready for a night Atlanta won’t soon forget.

