Dr. Elletta Denson, Dr. Cora Charles and Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ken Basket Dr. Elletta Denson, Dr. Jerome Harris and Dr. Cora Charles McKenna Basket and Dr. Cora Charles

Atlanta’s Luminaries Share Their Stories at “Meeting of the Minds” Hosted by Mark Arnold Organized by Dr. Cora Charles

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta’s Luminaries Share Their Stories at “Meeting of the Minds” Hosted by Mark Arnold In a city brimming with talent, tenacity, and transformative leadership, this past Saturday marked a powerful moment of reflection and celebration. The ATL Now’s own Mark Arnold hosted a compelling “Meeting of the Minds,” a storytelling summit spotlighting Atlanta’s most accomplished and resilient professionals. Coordinated by the visionary Dr. Cora Charles and her dedicated staff, the event brought together a trio of trailblazers whose life journeys have shaped the city’s civic and educational landscape.🎙️ A Platform for Powerhouse VoicesHeld in the heart of Atlanta, the gathering was more than a panel—it was a tribute to perseverance, excellence, and the importance of legacy. Each featured guest shared a slice of their personal and professional journey, offering attendees a rare glimpse into the lives behind the accolades.Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ken Baskett spoke with quiet strength about his decades of service, leadership, and the values that guided his military career. His reflections underscored the importance of discipline, duty, and mentorship in shaping future leaders.Dr. Elletta Denson, Atlanta’s first and only Black National Board Certified Teacher, delivered a deeply moving account of her educational triumphs and personal resilience as a survivor of domestic violence. Her story was a testament to courage, advocacy, and the transformative power of education.Dr. Jerome Harris, former superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, shared insights from his tenure leading one of the nation’s most dynamic urban school districts. His remarks highlighted the challenges and triumphs of educational reform, equity, and community engagement.🌟 Celebrating Atlanta’s Legacy BuildersMark Arnold, known for his work amplifying Atlanta’s civic and cultural narratives through The ATL Now, framed the event as a call to action: “Atlanta is rich with powerful, experienced, and highly successful professionals. Their stories deserve to be heard, honored, and preserved—not just for today, but for generations to come.”Dr. Charles echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the need for intentional spaces where legacy and lived experience are not only acknowledged but uplifted. “This is about more than storytelling,” she said. “It’s about building bridges between past, present, and future.”📣 A Movement, Not Just a MomentThe Meeting of the Minds was not a one-off—it’s part of a growing movement to ensure Atlanta’s changemakers have a platform to share their truths. As the city prepares for global attention with events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, gatherings like these remind us that Atlanta’s greatest strength lies in its people. Some special attendees were Karen Johnson, Dr. LA Britta Cash-Baskett, McKenna Baskett, Earline Harris, Karen Johnson, Alice Davis, Janice Riley, Earl Muhammad, Ali Allah and Dr. Lawrence Williams.From boardrooms to classrooms, battlefields to community halls, the voices heard on Saturday are shaping the soul of the city. And thanks to leaders like Mark Arnold and Dr. Cora Charles, those voices are finally getting the spotlight they deserve.

