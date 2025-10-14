Clean Up Atlanta: Partners with Enterprise Mobility (Atlanta) to help clean up the city!

Clean Up Atlanta, Enterprise Mobility (Atlanta) & Pour Taproom (Midtown) Clean Up Atlanta with the Enterprise Mobility (Atlanta) staff getting ready to clean up Midtown! Clean Up Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Up Atlanta : A Movement in Motion Across AtlantaBy Mark Arnold | The ATL Now Atlanta woke up to purpose today.In a powerful display of civic pride and environmental action, Clean Up Atlanta hosted a community cleanup event that brought together volunteers, corporate partners, and local businesses to beautify the streets of Midtown and Piedmont Park. Organized by Mark Arnold in collaboration with Enterprise Mobility Atlanta, the event was more than a cleanup—it was a statement.With gloves on and trash bags in hand, dozens of participants fanned out across sidewalks, green spaces, and busy corridors, removing litter and restoring the vibrancy of one of Atlanta’s most iconic neighborhoods. The energy was electric, the impact immediate.🤝 Partnerships That Power ChangeThis event was made possible through a dynamic partnership between Clean Up Atlanta, Enterprise Mobility Atlanta, The ATL Now, and Pour Taproom (Midtown)—which generously hosted the post-cleanup gathering with food, drinks, and well-earned celebration.A special shoutout goes to Rowan Sandy and Madison Ridgeway, whose leadership and coordination ensured Enterprise Mobility’s team showed up in full force. Their dedication exemplifies the kind of corporate-community synergy that drives real change.🌆 More Than a Mission—It’s a MovementClean Up Atlanta isn’t just about picking up trash. It’s about building momentum. It’s about showing the world—especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon—that Atlanta is a city that takes pride in its public spaces, its people, and its potential.“We’re not just cleaning up,” said Arnold. “We’re creating a culture of care. A movement that says: this is our city, and we’re going to show up for it.”🍻 Community, Connection, and CelebrationAfter the final bag was tied and the last sidewalk swept, volunteers gathered at Pour Taproom to toast their efforts. Laughter, stories, and shared pride filled the space—proof that civic engagement doesn’t just transform streets, it builds community.As the sun set over Piedmont Park, one thing was clear: Clean Up Atlanta is just getting started.

