Celebrate two-headed snake's birthday Oct. 4 at MDC's Shepherd of the Hills Center

BRANSON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center is having a unique event for a unique reptile.

From 10 a.m.-noon on Oct. 4, MDC will hold a birthday party for the two-headed western ratsnake that is on display at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center. Birthday festivities for “Tiger” and “Lily” – the names given to the two-headed snake by the family that found it – will consist of crafts for kids, photo opportunities, and the chance to learn more about snakes. Attendees will also have the opportunity to touch a live snake. All activities will take place at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, which is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson and is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. No registration is required for the Oct 4 birthday event. People can learn more about this special day at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211643

The two-headed snake, a female, was found by a family in Stone County in the fall of 2017 and was donated to the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center for display purposes. The snake is almost five feet long and has a healthy appetite according to MDC Education Center Manager Alison Bleich, although feeding time always presents a challenge.

“Both heads want to eat, but they only have one esophagus,” Bleich said. “They take turns eating several small mice so they can swallow quickly. One head has to swallow completely before the other can eat.”

Eating is just one of many challenges facing a polycephalous (two-headed) animal. If it was in the wild, in addition to eating problems, a two-headed snake would also be extremely vulnerable to predation because it wouldn’t have the ability to escape into the normal holes and crevices that one-headed snakes can fit into.

However, in a captive situation, a two-headed snake’s chances of survival are much better. Another two-headed western ratsnake that was found in 2005 was displayed at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in southeast Missouri for many years. It was recently retired from public viewing due to its advanced age.

Information about how to sign up for text alerts and about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

