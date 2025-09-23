Tina Turner Statue Unveiling Set for Saturday September 27, 2025 as Part of Annual Tina Turner Heritage Days Festivities

Tina Turner Heritage Days Logo Schedule of Events for Tina Turner Heritage Days 2025 (Photo Credit: West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center) Tina Turner Headshot

The Monumental Tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll to Be Unveiled During Tina Turner Heritage Days in Brownsville, Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, fans from around the world make the pilgrimage to Brownsville, Tennessee to honor the life and legacy of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The annual Tina Turner Heritage Days, held the fourth weekend of September, celebrates Tina’s music, story, and global influence with a weekend of performances, storytelling, community gatherings, and tours of her hometown and surrounding areas.This year’s celebration, taking place September 26–28, 2025, will feature a once-in-a-lifetime highlight: the unveiling of a larger-than-life bronze Tina Turner Statue in Brownsville’s Heritage Park on Saturday, September 27 at 10 AM.Commissioned by the City of Brownsville with the generous support of Ford Motor Company, acclaimed Atlanta-based artist Fred Ajanogha (Ajano Art) sculpted the seven-foot, nine-inch statue. The installation will face Carver High School, where Tina once attended and played basketball, creating a symbolic bridge between her humble beginnings in West Tennessee and her global cultural impact. This statue joins the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School, located at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, as a cornerstone of Tina’s permanent legacy in the region.In addition to the historic statue unveiling, Tina Turner Heritage Days 2025 will host a lineup of distinguished guests and performers:• Dr. Catherine Meeks – Renowned theologian, author, and social justice leader whose story mirrors Tina’s resilience.• Tim Riley – Esteemed music historian and professor, leading the discussion “No Limits: Tina Turner’s Global Feminism.”• Ferly Prado – International dancer and choreographer who toured with Tina and has worked with Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, and Mariah Carey.• Ollie Marland – Tina’s music director, band leader, and keyboardist for her 50th Anniversary Tour.• Donovan Marcelle – Devoted superfan who appeared onstage with Tina three times during her 2000 reunion tour.• Larry Edwards (“Hot Chocolate”) – Las Vegas entertainer and acclaimed Tina impersonator.• Dale McReynolds – Kentucky-based painter whose work reflects themes of resilience central to Tina’s story.Family members will also participate, including Tina’s grandchildren Randall Turner and Raquel Turner (with Raquel’s sons Tyson and Tyrese Turner-Oldnettle), Terrona Toles (their mother), Tina’s niece Jacquline Bullock(daughter of Alline Bullock), and niece Diana Wheeler with great-nieces Evelyn Collins, Danielle, and Nina Jackson. Together, they will share personal stories and perspectives on Tina’s remarkable life and career.Heritage Days highlights include:• Nutbush Tours – Guided explorations of Tina’s roots (advance reservations required, $35).• Fan Gatherings & Community Events – Celebrating Tina’s music and legacy in Brownsville.• Elevation Memphis: The Tina Tribute Experience – A concert at Carver High School Gymnasium (tickets $25, available in advance or at the door).• Worship at Woodlawn MBC – Honoring Tina’s spiritual roots.For the full schedule, tickets, and additional details, visit www.TinaTurnerHeritageDays.com or call 731-779-9000.This year’s celebration marks a milestone in honoring Tina Turner, ensuring that her spirit, strength, and music continue to inspire generations to come.

