Alex Miller Delivers New Single, ‘Secondhand Smoke,’ To Radio Today

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Miller delivers on demand. “Secondhand Smoke” stirred up so much interest at Country radio that Billy Jam Records issued it as a single to programmers today via Play MPE. The song, written by Alan Jackson and Jim McBride, was previously available as a streaming track and will be on Miller’s upcoming album.The tune ignites with sizzling electric guitar licks and a slippery steel guitar, and the fire flares as Alex’s energetic vocal fans the flames. Fans can purchase/listen to the track now and watch the visualizer (YouTube).“Secondhand Smoke,” produced by Jerry Salley, is already winning over programmers:"When we first played it, I saw smoke come out of the speakers! Hot radio!"- Cory Edmondson, KFGE Radio"This single is like a fresh breath of radio air." - Stan Soboleski, WFRY Radio" ... a well-crafted song that blends the best of '90s Country with a modern take on leaving a relationship." - Michelle Lee, WOBL RadioAlex’s live audiences love the new addition to his stage set, and he’ll be sharing the song at these upcoming performances:TOUR DATESSept 26 - Fort Myers Beach, FL - Island Hopper Songwriter FestSept 27 - Fort Myers Beach, FL - Island Hopper Songwriter FestSept 28 - Fort Myers Beach, FL - Island Hopper Songwriter FestOct 3 - Denison, TX - Calhoun’sOct 7 - Laurel, MS (Private)Oct 10 - Louisville, KY - Joe’sOct 11 - Nicholasville, KY - Jessamine Co Fairgrounds (opening for Ronnie McDowell)Oct 12 - Rio Grande, OH - Bob Evans FarmOct 13 - Louisville, KY - Joe’sOct 18 - Nashville, TN - Country Music Hall of Fame “Songwriter Session”Nov 1 - Oak Grove, KY - Valor HallNov 13 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock ShowNov 14 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock ShowNov 15 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock ShowNov 16 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock ShowNov 17 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock ShowNov 22 - Federalsburg, MD - A. Curtis Andrew Auction - Federalsburg, MDKeep up with Alex viaWebsite | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube |ABOUT ALEX MILLERThis 22-year-old 6’ 6” entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite whose American Idol Season 19 run brought him fame and changed his life in 2021. Released in 2022, Alex’s well-received debut album, MILLER TIME (produced by Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records), generated three high-impact singles: “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” “Through With You,” and “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me." His second release for the label, COUNTRY (2023), brought more hits: “When God Made The South,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and the smash single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” which spent three weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and graced the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. When Alex hits the stage he owns the spotlight – and the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man onstage with his high-energy performances - ala early Garth Brooks - or he can bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. He’s toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Luke Bryan, Chris Janson, Ian Munsick, Justin Moore, Alabama, Trace Adkins, Chapel Hart, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts, Neal McCoy, and Tracy Byrd. Alex has also made sure to carve out time for his songwriting, and he has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Larry Cordle, Belle Frantz, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Kirsti Manna, John Meador, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, and Bill Whyte. Closing out a spectacular 2023, Alex received the American FFA Degree for Excellence, the organization’s highest accolade. Miller kicked off 2024 with the April release of a well-crafted five-song EP, MY DADDY’S DAD (Billy Jam Records), which generated several hits. Country radio embraced the project's title track, as well as the up-tempo follow up "She Makes Dirt Look Good." Alex moved to Nashville in May 2024 and made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry the following month. In early 2025, Miller released “The Byrd,” featuring Country icon Tracy Byrd. The single spent two weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and hit the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. The track’s companion music video premiered in May on the CMT Music Channel. In July, Miller was chosen as a brand ambassador with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Kentucky Proud program. His latest single, “Secondhand Smoke,” issued to Country radio via PLAY MPE on September 23.

