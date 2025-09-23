Water and Sanitation undertakes river clean-up to celebrate 2025 World Rivers Day, 25 and 26 Sept
The Department of Water and Sanitation, in partnership with uMngeni-uThukela Water, will commemorate World Rivers Day 2025 by undertaking a river clean-up at Msuthinja Stream, in the Mandeni Local Municipality, KwaZulu Natal, on 25 September 2025.
The objective of the river clean-up is to create a collaborative effort to protect our rivers, streams, wetlands, and other water ecosystems. The clean-up also aims to actively engage communities to promote ongoing awareness and education on protecting the country’s water resources from pollution.
World Rivers Day is an international event that celebrates the value of rivers and promotes their protection and stewardship by raising awareness about the importance of clean water resources. This year, 2025, World Rivers Day is on Sunday, 28 September.
The clean-up celebration will be extended to a public education programme as well.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: 25 September 2025 (River Clean-Up)
Time: 09h00 – 11h00
Venue: Msuthinja Stream, Mandeni Local Municipality, KZN
(Coordinates 29° 8'6.12"S:31°23'22.34"E)
Date: 26 September 2025 (Public Education Programme)
Time: 09h00 – 10h00
Venue: Sundumbili Primary School, Mandeni Local Municipality, KZN
Date: 26 September 2025 (Public Education Programme)
Time: 10h30 – 12h30
Venue: Sundumbili Plaza Taxi Rank, Mandeni Local Municipality, KZN
For media confirmations please contact:
Ms Nthabiseng Dhlamini
Department of Water and Sanitation
Cell: 082 878 6915
E-mail: dhlaminin@dws.gov.za
Mr Siyabonga Maphumulo
uMngeni-uThukela Water
Cell: 082 303 4243
E-mail: cmaphumulo@uuw.co.za
