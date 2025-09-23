NECPA Accreditation Brings Global Standards, Real-World Support to Canadian Childcare Sector

A Canadian Coalition of Childcare Operators

NECPA accreditation is optional, accessible, and built to enhance, not replace, provincial licensing systems.” — Krystal Churcher, Chair of ACE

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE) announced today that it is expanding its partnership with the National Early Childhood Program Accreditation (NECPA), a globally respected, independent accreditation body with over 30 years of experience. This new partnership will offer Canadian childcare providers a voluntary quality certification program designed by operators, for operators.Founded over 30 years ago in the U.S., NECPA has grown into an internationally recognised accreditation body serving programs in Japan, Spain, and across North America. With core indicators spanning educator-child interactions, curriculum, health and safety, family engagement, and leadership, NECPA is a practical and comprehensive certification designed to elevate early learning environments in any setting—from urban centres to rural communities.“Canadian providers can anticipate an accreditation experience that champions independence and stability,” said Storm Webb, Executive Director of NECPA. “Our program offers a consistent, non-political framework for quality assurance that enhances, not duplicates, existing provincial guidelines. This distinction ensures your commitment to excellence is recognised on an international stage.”NECPA’s “whole program approach” emphasises individualised pathways to quality improvement, pairing programs with experienced peer evaluators and offering tailored supports through every stage of accreditation, from self-study to verification and renewal.“Accreditation is a journey, not a checklist,” said Webb. “We offer expert guidance, open-ended standards that honour diverse pedagogical models, and credentialing opportunities for educators and administrators. Every piece is designed to help programs authentically reflect their strengths and grow from there.”The impact is real. According to the 2025 NECPA Accredited Program Survey:➡️Over 90% of programs reported improvements in children’s developmental outcomes, particularly in language and literacy.➡️Family satisfaction and community reputation saw a “significant positive impact,” with directors noting that parents feel more confident in the quality of care.➡️Staff morale improved in most programs, with up to 15% decrease in turnover for a large portion of programs. Additionally, 65% of staff reported higher job satisfaction, and 80% of programs offered more training opportunities.➡️A majority of programs experienced steady or increased enrolment and revenue growth of up to an additional 15%.For ACE, the value is not just in NECPA’s rigour, but in its relevance. “This is about putting quality tools in the hands of providers who know their communities best,” said Krystal Churcher, Chair of ACE. “NECPA accreditation is optional, accessible, and built to enhance, not replace, provincial licensing systems.”NECPA’s intentional flexibility allows Canadian programs to align with local frameworks while benefiting from international credibility. As Churcher noted, “This isn’t a backdoor for deregulation. It’s a frontline-led quality enhancement tool that ACE members can opt into to showcase their commitment to excellence.” The program will also offer tailored support for small, rural, and home-based programs, including mentorship and professional development.To learn more about NECPA in Canada, visit https://aacenational.ca/excellence-certification About The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE)The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE) is a unified coalition of licensed childcare providers across Canada — from home-based care to non-profit centres and private operators. ACE advocates for a childcare system that is accessible, high-quality, affordable, and above all, sustainable. As frontline providers, ACE members bring first-hand experience and practical insight to the national conversation on childcare policy. United in our commitment to families, educators, and communities, we believe the $10-a-day promise can only be fulfilled through inclusive, well-funded, and collaborative policymaking that respects the diversity of care models and the professionals who make early learning possible.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.